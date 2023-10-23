 Skip to main content
Samsung is having a sale on every size of the S90C QD-OLED 4K TV

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung S95C OLED
Douglas Murray/Digital Trends

Sometimes a TV manufacturer needs to offload some stock. The easiest way to do that is knock a few hundred dollars off the whole line and start shipping them. When manufacturers like Samsung do this, we take notice. For instance, Samsung seems like it needs to get rid of the S90C OLED TV. Right now the 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch models are all on sale with discounts as steep as $700.

If you’re considering upgrading to an OLED TV this is a great opportunity. Samsung is one of the best OLED manufacturers out there, right next to LG, so this S90C will definitely live up to the hype (and the price tag). We’re not sure how long this sale will last, so you should check it out ASAP. Like we mentioned, this seems like a fire sale to get rid of stock, so these TVs are likely to sell out very soon.

  • Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV —
  • Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV —
  • Samsung 77-inch S90C OLED TV —

Why you should buy the Samsung S90C OLED TV

As you’d expect from one of the best TV brands, the Samsung S90C OLED TV is truly packed with features. It doesn’t just settle on being an OLED TV and leaving it at that. Sure, you get beautifully pure blacks and bright whites, along with vibrant colors, but it does so much more. It’s assisted by its Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling so whatever you watch is better than ever. Alongside that is Quantum HDR which uses AI deep learning to analyze each scene, detecting areas that need to be brighter, as well as darker, and ensuring both work just as well in conjunction.

The TV is also Pantone Validated so you get dramatic hues and vivid color palettes that are accurate and better than elsewhere. For gamers or action movie fans, there’s also Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro with its ability to handle fast-moving action at up to 120Hz refresh rate with Game Motion Plus going up to 144Hz for compatible PC-connected content. It’s those kinds of things that ensure visually, this is one of the best TVs around.

You also get great sound courtesy of Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound Lite with the latter making it feel more like you’re in the thick of the action. With a compatible Q-Series or S-Series soundbar, you can also pair up the speakers with the soundbar to operate as one.

A seriously great TV, the Samsung S90C OLED TV is the one you want in your living room. Usually, it costs from $1,900 for the 55-inch model. Right now, you can buy the 55-inch variety for $1,300, saving $600, or you can opt for the 65-inch model for $2,600 or the 77-inch variety for $3,800. Whatever you go for, you’re going to love how great movies look on this TV.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
There’s still time to get this 75-inch 4K TV for less than $500
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.

Amazon's big October deals event is now over, but you haven't lost out on all hope of getting a good deal yet. Other companies are taking up the slack, and we're finding tremendous deals with the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff event. For example, we found the Onn. 75-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV for just $498. That's $80 down from its standard $578. The catch is that Walmart's sales end at 7 PM EST today, October 12th. While that doesn't necessarily mean that this deal will end at that time, as this deal is classified as a "rollback" deal, there's still a pretty large chance it will. We simply don't know. So, to make sure you lock in a giant 75-inch TV for under $500, simply tap the button below. To learn a bit more about what you'll be getting, though, keep reading.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV
The Onn. represents one of the better 75-inch TV deals due to its low price and reasonable levels of functionality. With all low-priced models, there comes a "catch" but here there are so few that you can still call this a fully-functional modern TV without batting an eye. Let's dive into how that works.

Read more
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 55-inch QLED 4K TV is today
The VIZIO 65" Class M6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV M65Q6-J09 being used as a meditation coach.

If you’ve been shopping the best 4K TVs under $500, you should add the 55-inch Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV to your list of options. It’s one of the best TV deals taking place today, as Walmart has discounted its price to just $298. This is a savings of $100 from its regular price of $398. It’s not everyday you can grab a quality 4K TV at this price, so act quickly to claim this deal while you can. Walmart is also including free shipping.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV
QLED TVs produce one of the highest quality images available on the market right now, and the Vizio M6 does it at 4K resolution. That’s four times the resolution of Full HD, and Dolby Vision Bright Mode chips in to produce more lifelike picture accuracy, color saturation, black details, and brightness. The QLED technology itself delivers cinematic color with over a billion hues, making this a great TV to enjoy the best movies on Netflix with. Coming in at 55 inches, the screen size of this TV is a good fit for most home theater spaces, as large enough to see from any place in most rooms but not so large it dominates.

Read more
This 65-inch mini-LED 4K TV is over $250 off right now
The Hisense U6H ULED 4K TV in a living room.

While the main events of the October deals season is wrapping up, that's doesn't mean deals themselves are dead. Instead, it means that we're getting higher impact deals when we do get them. Take this 65-inch Hisense Mini-LED QLED Google Smart TV. Normally it would be $800, but today you can save $252 and get it for just $548. Its one of the best 65-inch TV deals at the moment and you can check it out by tapping the button below. If you're interested in what, exactly, a mini-LED TV is and want to understand the tech better, keep reading.

Why you should buy the Hisense 65-inch Class U6 Series Mini-LED TV
One of the clear decision points when deciding on this TV is if you want a mini-LED TV or not. But what is a mini-LED TV anyhow? No, they're not smaller TVs, this is still a 65-inch TV. At the most simple level, these are TVs with more LED lights in the backlighting, which means more well-defined contrasts and more pitch accuracy, both bright and dark. And, to quote the highly-informative and technical-but-readable guide on mini-LED and QLED technology, "Mini-LED TVs are, in every other respect, the same as standard QLED TVs."

Read more