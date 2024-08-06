 Skip to main content
Every size of the Samsung S90D OLED TV is on sale

Samsung S90D 4K OLED TV.
It’s hard to beat the best-of-both-worlds performance of a QD-OLED TV. When we say “best of both,” we’re referring to the fact that QD-OLEDs combine the quantum-dot-enhanced colors of a QLED TV with the rich colors and inky black levels of an OLED set. The end result is a vibrant and detailed picture for movies, shows, and video games. The one downside to the tech is these TVs can get pretty pricey, but your pals at Digital Trends are always looking for great TV deals! As such, we found one on a Samsung QD-OLED:

For a limited time, every size of the Samsung S90D is currently marked down. In the case of the 48-inch version, you’ll spend $1,200 this week. At full price, the 48-inch S90D is $1,600. 

Why you should buy the Samsung S90D

Only one rung below Samsung’s flagship S95D, the Samsung S90D OLED is everything we love about modern TVs. As mentioned, viewers can expect terrific brightness levels and phenomenal colors and contrast, especially when watching 4K HDR content. Samsung’s own Neo Quantum 4K AI Gen 2 processor backs up the brilliant display with powerful AI picture correction tools, and some of the best 4K upscaling we’ve seen from a TV in 2024. 

The S90D is a dream-come-true for gamers too. Each of the four HDMI ports is HDMI 2.1 certified, which means that lag and ghosting will seldom trouble your next round of Diablo IV. And thanks to its 144Hz native refresh rate, the S90D is actually one of the best TVs to connect game consoles and PCs to (check out some of the gaming PC deals we found this week). 

Samsung’s Tizen OS is back in full force on the S90D. On top of blistering-fast load times and buffer-free playback, Tizen gives you access to hundreds of apps and games, along with unique screen share features that Samsung Galaxy device owners will love. 

We’re not sure how long this Samsung promotion is going to last, so now is the best time to act! Enjoy a markdown on every Samsung S90D size when you order through Samsung, and be sure to have a look at some of the other Samsung TV deals we found. We also have a list of more general TV deals.

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade
Best OLED TV deals: Save on LG C3, Samsung S90C, and more
LG's 2023 C3 4K OLED TV.

A quality picture is a must-have feature if you want to really get into the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and any of your other favorite content. An OLED TV produces one of the best images on the market, and while OLED TVs typically cost more than other picture technologies there are plenty of OLED TV deals available. Below you can find what we feel are the best OLED TV deals to shop right now, and among them are models from some top TV brands, including Sony TV deals, Samsung TV deals, and LG TV deals. You can also shop QLED TV deals for a quality picture, and there are plenty of TCL TV deals and Vizio TV deals going on if you’re looking for something in a more budget-friendly price range.
LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K webOS TV — $1,200, was $1,500

The C4 Series is a step into LG’s advanced TV lineup. It’s packed with features, including an AI Processor Gen 7 that up converts all your favorite content into 4K as you watch, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium for gamers, and four HDMI ports for connect peripheral components in excess. This TV leans heavily on AI and the webOS 24 platform to help you find new content and organize everything you already know about, which allows you to search less and stream more.

The 65-inch Samsung The Frame is over $500 off at Walmart
For one of the best TV deals, check out what Walmart has to offer. Today, you can buy the Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV for $1,496, meaning you’re saving $504 off the regular price of $2,000. This hefty discount is unlikely to stick around for very long, so if you don’t want to miss out, hit the button below immediately. Alternatively, read on while we take you through what’s useful to know before making your decision.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV
Samsung maintains its reputation as one of the best TV brands in part because it knows how to innovate well. That’s certainly the case with its The Frame series, which is designed to fit into the aesthetic of your home in a way that other TVs simply can’t achieve. The idea behind it is that it’s wall mounted and then serves as a piece of art any time you’re not watching TV. Switch on Art Mode and it displays your art collection or your photo collection with a built-in motion sensor knowing when the right time is to depict something. It has virtually no light reflection thanks to its Matte Display Film premium matte finish and AntiReflection technology.

Best Samsung TV deals: Save on 4K TVs, QLED TVs, OLED TVs, 8K TVs
A person watching a Samsung TV.

Savings on top TV brands can be found by shopping Sony TV deals, TCL TV deals, LG TV deals, and even Vizio TV deals. But a new Samsung TV may provide the best balance of image quality, smart features, and affordability. We’ve tracked down all of the best Samsung TV deals available and among them you’ll find both QLED TV deals and OLED TV deals. You’ll also find the most important thing when it comes to TV deals — some big time savings. Read onward for all of the details on how to save on a new Samsung TV, and if nailing down the right TV size for a specific space is important to your purchase you can also find Samsung TV deals among the current 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and 85-inch TV deals.
Samsung 65-inch QN85C QLED 4K Smart TV — $1,500, was $2,000

We find the QN85C to be sitting at just about the perfect price for a TV right now, while still maintaining the qualities and freshness of a much more quality TV. While it is 4K, it uses mini-LED tech, which allows for fine-tuned light control. Remember that the best QLED TVs are typically renowned more for their brightness than contrast; this tech can tip that need for contrast in the QN85C's favor. Other great features of this TV include audio with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound, 4K upscaling, and motion acceleration to keep fast moving content smooth.

