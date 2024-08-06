Every size of the Samsung S90D OLED TV is on sale

It’s hard to beat the best-of-both-worlds performance of a QD-OLED TV. When we say “best of both,” we’re referring to the fact that QD-OLEDs combine the quantum-dot-enhanced colors of a QLED TV with the rich colors and inky black levels of an OLED set. The end result is a vibrant and detailed picture for movies, shows, and video games. The one downside to the tech is these TVs can get pretty pricey, but your pals at Digital Trends are always looking for great TV deals! As such, we found one on a Samsung QD-OLED:

For a limited time, every size of the Samsung S90D is currently marked down. In the case of the 48-inch version, you’ll spend $1,200 this week. At full price, the 48-inch S90D is $1,600.

Why you should buy the Samsung S90D

Only one rung below Samsung’s flagship S95D, the Samsung S90D OLED is everything we love about modern TVs. As mentioned, viewers can expect terrific brightness levels and phenomenal colors and contrast, especially when watching 4K HDR content. Samsung’s own Neo Quantum 4K AI Gen 2 processor backs up the brilliant display with powerful AI picture correction tools, and some of the best 4K upscaling we’ve seen from a TV in 2024.

The S90D is a dream-come-true for gamers too. Each of the four HDMI ports is HDMI 2.1 certified, which means that lag and ghosting will seldom trouble your next round of Diablo IV. And thanks to its 144Hz native refresh rate, the S90D is actually one of the best TVs to connect game consoles and PCs to (check out some of the gaming PC deals we found this week).

Samsung’s Tizen OS is back in full force on the S90D. On top of blistering-fast load times and buffer-free playback, Tizen gives you access to hundreds of apps and games, along with unique screen share features that Samsung Galaxy device owners will love.

We’re not sure how long this Samsung promotion is going to last, so now is the best time to act! Enjoy a markdown on every Samsung S90D size when you order through Samsung, and be sure to have a look at some of the other Samsung TV deals we found. We also have a list of more general TV deals.