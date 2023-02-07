 Skip to main content
Samsung prices its 77-inch QD-OLED at $4,500. Pre-sale starts now

Simon Cohen
By

Confirming an earlier leak, Samsung has formally announced the price of its 77-inch 4K QD-OLED TV, the S95C. The new model which was shown first at CES 2023, will sell for $4,500. Pre-orders for the TV begin February 7, and Samsung says shipments will begin later in the month. Those who buy the TV during the pre-order period will also qualify for free professional installation, which Samsung says is worth $250.

Samsung's S95C 77-inch QD-OLED TV.
Samsung

The price is less of a surprise thanks to an earlier accidental slip by Samsung — near the end of January, the company briefly put the price of the S95C on its U.S. website, and then quickly removed it. But not before it was captured and reported on.

The S95C is the first 77-inch 4K TV based on QD-OLED display technology. In 2022, both Samsung and Sony released 55- and 65-inch QD-OLED models, to rave reviews on Digital Trends and elsewhere. Sony has yet to announce its 2023 TV lineup (the company decided not to display any new TVs at CES), but it is widely expected to debut its own 77-inch QD-OLED soon.

Samsung has also announced plans to sell a less expensive 77-inch QD-OLED known as the S90C, however, no pricing or availability has been released for this model. The S90C will be similar to the S95C, but will lack the more expensive model’s OneConnect box, making it less wall-mount friendly. Samsung has previously said that the S95C will be up tp 30% brighter than the S90C.

Fans of OLED TVs now find themselves in a quandary. Do they pre-order the new 77-inch Samsung QD-OLED, or do they wait for LG to confirm pricing and availability of its newly-updated G3 4K OLED TV, which offers improved picture quality thanks to MLA (micro lens array) technology? MLA might be able to level the brightness and color playing field with QD-OLED, but we won’t know for sure until we can see the two displays side-by-side.

