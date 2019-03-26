Digital Trends
Home Theater

Samsung’s new soundbars adjust settings in real time to on-screen content

Simon Cohen
By
1 of 4
samsung soundbars hw adaptive sound mode q60r
samsung soundbars hw adaptive sound mode q70r 002
samsung soundbars hw adaptive sound mode q70r 003
samsung soundbars hw adaptive sound mode q70r 001

Samsung took the wraps off a series of two new home theater soundbars that have a unique feature: They can automatically adjust their EQ and other settings to provide a better sound experience based on the video that is displayed on the screen.

The HW-Q70R (price unannounced) and HW-Q60R ($500), developed in conjunction with Harman Kardon (which Samsung bought in 2017), both feature wireless subwoofers, and Samsung’s new Adaptive Sound Mode. “Through Adaptive Sound, which understands the sound and optimizes it according to the scene, listeners can enjoy even more realistic sound for every genre of content,” Jongsuk Chu, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a news release. The feature works with any connected TV but is automatically engaged when these soundbars are directly connected to 2019 Samsung QLED TVs, which have their A.I. mode turned on.

At the moment, it’s not entirely clear how Adaptive Sound Mode differs from the company’s Smart Sound Mode (available on the less expensive HW-R650), which it also claims can automatically adjust to onscreen content.

The pair of soundbars make use of Samsung’s acoustic beam technology, which generates a wider, more immersive sound field through small, directional holes drilled into the speaker cabinet, and they are compatible with an optional wireless surround speaker kit. Both models have Bluetooth and USB audio connectivity, and 4K HDR passthrough when connected to 4K Ultra HD sources like Ultra HD Blu-ray players.

The HW-Q70R goes a step further, adding both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, features that were previously only available in much more expensive Samsung models, like the excellent HW-N950. It also has a slimmer profile, standing only 2.3 inches tall, which should prevent it from obscuring the bottom portion of TVs that have short built-in stands. Unlike the N950, neither of these new models come with voice assistant support from Alexa, Google Assistant, or even Samsung’s own Bixby.

The HW-Q70R and Q60R come with their own dedicated remotes, but if you own a Samsung QLED with a One Remote, it can control these soundbars directly over HDMI-CEC.

Both the HW-Q70R and Q60R will be available for delivery in April, but the HW-Q60R can be ordered on Samsung’s website right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best turntables under $500
Home Theater

Apple’s new TV app: All of your shows, on (almost) every device you own

Apple is updating its TV App into a truly cross-platform one-stop shop for all of your movies and TV shows. It will appear on smart TVs and devices from Roku and Amazon, but there are still questions about features and price.
Posted By Simon Cohen
LG 34UC89G review ports
Computing

DisplayPort and HDMI both connect to screens, but here's how they're different

HDMI and DisplayPort are two of the most popular connectors for hooking up consoles, gaming PCs, TVs, and monitors, but which is best? To find out, we pitted HDMI vs. DisplayPort and compared their best and worst features.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple Airplay
Home Theater

All of the TVs and devices getting Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Apple TV in 2019

Apple is done keeping its AirPlay wireless streaming technology to itself. These are all of the TVs and devices that will get AirPlay 2, and the new TV App, in 2019. The list is growing, so check back regularly.
Posted By Simon Cohen
apple beats true wireless powerbeats everything we know apples new airpods like pro truly sport headphones
Home Theater

Powerbeats Pro: A first look at Apple’s new true wireless earphones?

Beats will reportedly release a true wireless pair of Powerbeats earphones next month. The second-generation AirPods received the new H1 chip, which is also expected to power the new Powerbeats, and an image has been revealed.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit, Ryan Waniata
best android q features youtube mobile
Home Theater

As Apple takes on Netflix, is YouTube ditching its original content strategy?

On the same day as Apple's video subscription service launch, Google is denying reports that YouTube is reportedly stepping away from its planned big-budget original content ambitions.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
Tim Cook Apple TV+
Home Theater

Yesterday’s Apple event was a whiplash-inducing parade of copycat services

Apple showed off a massive barrage of news, streaming, and gaming bundles at its Showtime event aimed at boosting its services and adding more revenue. But while the services are big on celebrities, they appear short on innovation.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Winegard-Flatwave best indoor HDTV antennas
Home Theater

Banish the bunny ears (and monthly bills) with these excellent HD antennas

When transitioning away from cable and satellite, finding the best HDTV antenna for your area can be tricky. To aid in your cord-cutting quest, we've compiled our picks of the best indoor HDTV antennas you can buy.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Brendan Hesse
Home Theater

Still listening on tinny, muffled TV speakers? Try one of our favorite soundbars

You no longer have to sacrifice sound for size when selecting home audio equipment. Check out our picks for the best soundbars, whether you're looking for budget options, pure power, smarts, or tons of features.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
epson home cinema 1450 projector mainfrontmemglow
Home Theater

Any night can be a night at the movies with the best home theater projectors

Are you sick and tired of those cumbersome big screen TVs? Don’t want to spend big for a huge TV? These home theater projectors will bring you that big screen experience without breaking the bank.
Posted By Parker Hall
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods -- we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our favorites, with all the features you want.
Posted By Parker Hall
best turntables under 500 audiotechnica at-lp120
Home Theater

5 gorgeous turntables that spin stacks of wax in style for less than $500

Vinyl records are awesome, but they're also finicky. To get the best out of your stacks of wax, it's best to play them on a quality turntable. Here are the best turntables to be had for under $500.
Posted By Parker Hall
tim cook oprah
Home Theater

Apple’s show time event: A whiplash-inducing bundle of copycat services

Apple unleashed a barrage of news, streaming, and gaming bundles at its latest event aimed at boosting its services and adding more revenue. But while the services are big on celebrities, they appear short on innovation.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
lg soundbar lineup 2019 news ces 5
Home Theater

All three of LG’s new soundbars will be available before summer

LG finally announced pricing and availability to the three soundbars it announced at CES 2019. They will come out in April or May of this year (depending on the model) and will retail between $400 and $1,300.
Posted By Parker Hall