 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Every size of the Samsung The Frame TV is on sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
SAMSUNG QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Smart TV on living room wall showing a nature scene.
Samsung

If none of the TV deals that you’ve come across so far have stood out, here’s one from Samsung that surely will — every size of Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV with a discount, starting at $50 off for the smallest 32-inch model that lowers its price to $550 from $600, all the way to $800 off for the largest 85-inch model that brings its price down to $3,500 from $4,300. You also have the option to go for 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches, and 75 inches. No matter the size that you want, you’re going to have to complete the purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long these offers will remain online.

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV

Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and the benefits of QLED technology, which includes intense brightness, long life spans, and no risk of screen burn-in, according to our QLED versus OLED comparison. Like the best TVs, it’s a smart TV that runs on Samsung’s Tizen platform, which supports all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.

One of the primary selling points of Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV that makes it unique from other TVs is its Art Mode, which makes it look like a painting on your wall when it’s not in use. You have the option of subscribing to Samsung’s Art Store, which will grant unlimited access to thousands of pieces of artwork that you can display on the TV’s screen, or you can upload your own photos and art pieces from your smartphone or through a USB drive. Intelligent motion sensors will allow you to set up Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV to only display art when someone is in the room, for energy efficiency.

Related

All sizes of Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV are on sale if you buy it from Samsung, ranging from a $50 discount for the smallest 32-inch model, which brings its price down to $550 from $600, to an $800 discount for the largest 85-inch model, which lowers its price to $3,500 from $4,300. These offers won’t last forever though, so if you’re interested in adding Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV or two to your home, you’ll need to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This LG soundbar with subwoofer just had its price slashed to $380
The LG S75QR 5.1.2 Channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer on a white background.

If you want better audio from your home theater setup, the easiest way to get that improvement is to check out soundbar deals. There are a lot of options to choose from, but for a nice balance of performance and price, it's highly recommended that you go for Best Buy's offer for the LG S75QR soundbar. From its sticker price of $600, the 5.1.2-channel soundbar is down to a more affordable $380, for savings of $220. It's not going to stay this cheap for long though, so if you're interested, you'll have to push through with the transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the LG S75QR soundbar
The best TVs may be packed with all of the latest features, but they're still lacking in the sound department. Soundbars are a popular solution to this problem because they offer a small footprint, they're affordable, and they're easy to set up, according to our roundup of the best soundbars. The LG S75QR soundbar checks all these boxes, while also providing more conveniences over other options in the market. It's a 5.1.2-channel soundbar, and our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains those numbers. The "5" refers to five channels -- the traditional left and right channels, a center channel to improve voice clarity, and two more channels for rear or surround sound speakers -- and the "1" means that it comes with a subwoofer -- in this case, a wireless subwoofer. The "2" means that the soundbar has two dedicated drivers that fire upwards at the ceiling to enable Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Read more
Labor Day sales bring a discount on Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on wall hook in front of a mirror.

This year's Labor Day sales are fast approaching, but Best Buy is giving you a head start with this opportunity to purchase the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones with a $50 discount. You'll only have to pay $350 for these noise-canceling headphones instead of $400, but you need to act fast because stocks may already be gone once the holiday rolls in. You shouldn't delay your purchase if you want to get them for cheaper than usual -- it's highly recommended that you proceed with buying them right now.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones
The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones sit on top of our list of the best headphones for several reasons, starting with their top-tier active noise cancellation that prevents you from getting disturbed while you listen to your favorite music or catch up on streaming shows. The wireless headphones also offer a Speak to Chat feature that pauses whatever's playing and lets in ambient sound when they detect that you've started a conversation, so you won't need to take them off when you're ordering food or asking for directions, for example.

Read more
Bose headphone deals: Save on QuietComfort 45, Headphones 700
A man wearing Bose 700 headphones with a moody background.

Shoppers who are looking for headphone deals should turn their attention towards Best Buy, which is selling a pair of popular wireless headphones made by one of the industry's most trusted names. The Bose QuietComfort 45, originally priced at $329, are down to $279 following a $50 discount, while the Bose Headphones 700, with a sticker price of $379, are available for just $299 for $80 in savings. You're going to have to hurry in completing your purchase if you're interested in taking advantage of either offer though, as we're pretty sure that there's not much time left before they expire.
Bose QuietComfort 45 -- $279, was $329

Bose pioneered the development of active noise cancellation technology, so it's not a surprise that the Bose QuietComfort 45 appear in our list of the best noise-canceling headphones as the top choice for comfort and quiet. With world-class ANC, you'll be able to enjoy perfect silence so that you can focus on your playlist or watch streaming shows in peace. The wireless headphones also offer excellent sound quality, as well as Bluetooth multipoint so that you can connect two devices at the same time. The Bose QuietComfort 45 can last up to 22 hours in a single charge, and they can go from zero to full charge in 2.5 hours through via USB-C. A quick 15 minutes of charging will get you back 3 hours of usage, so the wireless headphones will rarely be out of commission.

Read more