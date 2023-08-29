Every size of the Samsung The Frame TV is on sale

If none of the TV deals that you’ve come across so far have stood out, here’s one from Samsung that surely will — every size of Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV with a discount, starting at $50 off for the smallest 32-inch model that lowers its price to $550 from $600, all the way to $800 off for the largest 85-inch model that brings its price down to $3,500 from $4,300. You also have the option to go for 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches, and 75 inches. No matter the size that you want, you’re going to have to complete the purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long these offers will remain online.

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV

Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and the benefits of QLED technology, which includes intense brightness, long life spans, and no risk of screen burn-in, according to our QLED versus OLED comparison. Like the best TVs, it’s a smart TV that runs on Samsung’s Tizen platform, which supports all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.

One of the primary selling points of Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV that makes it unique from other TVs is its Art Mode, which makes it look like a painting on your wall when it’s not in use. You have the option of subscribing to Samsung’s Art Store, which will grant unlimited access to thousands of pieces of artwork that you can display on the TV’s screen, or you can upload your own photos and art pieces from your smartphone or through a USB drive. Intelligent motion sensors will allow you to set up Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV to only display art when someone is in the room, for energy efficiency.

All sizes of Samsung's The Frame QLED 4K TV are on sale if you buy it from Samsung, ranging from a $50 discount for the smallest 32-inch model, which brings its price down to $550 from $600, to an $800 discount for the largest 85-inch model, which lowers its price to $3,500 from $4,300.

