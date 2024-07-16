Samsung fans, here’s the cheapest way to buy the brand’s unique The Frame QLED 4K TV from this year’s Prime Day TV deals — go to Samsung’s website, where the 55-inch model is down to only $1,000 for savings of $500 on its original price of $1,500, and you’ll even get free bezels to switch up the TV’s design. Samsung Prime Day deals are always pretty popular, and this offer won’t be an exception, so before stocks run out, we highly recommended completing your purchase for this QLED TV.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV

The Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV comes with all the benefits that you should expect from a QLED TV, including amazing brightness and accurate colors. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, you’ll watch your favorite shows and movies with lifelike details, and with Samsung’s Tizen operating system, you’ll have access to all of the popular streaming services. The Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV may also be integrated with Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem, adding it to your arsenal of smart home devices.

Setting the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV apart from other QLED TVs in the market today, however, is its ability to also function as a design piece. With Art Mode activated, it will display artwork or your personal photos when the TV is not in use and when it detects movement, and its anti-reflection matte display ensures visibility by drastically reducing glare. The Slim-Fit Wall Mount that comes with every purchase allows the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV to hang flush against your wall, just like a painting.

