 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is the cheapest way to get a Samsung The Frame TV during Prime Day

By
Samsung's 65-inch Class 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV displaying a famous oil painting.
Samsung

Samsung fans, here’s the cheapest way to buy the brand’s unique The Frame QLED 4K TV from this year’s Prime Day TV deals — go to Samsung’s website, where the 55-inch model is down to only $1,000 for savings of $500 on its original price of $1,500, and you’ll even get free bezels to switch up the TV’s design. Samsung Prime Day deals are always pretty popular, and this offer won’t be an exception, so before stocks run out, we highly recommended completing your purchase for this QLED TV.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV

The Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV comes with all the benefits that you should expect from a QLED TV, including amazing brightness and accurate colors. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, you’ll watch your favorite shows and movies with lifelike details, and with Samsung’s Tizen operating system, you’ll have access to all of the popular streaming services. The Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV may also be integrated with Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem, adding it to your arsenal of smart home devices.

Setting the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV apart from other QLED TVs in the market today, however, is its ability to also function as a design piece. With Art Mode activated, it will display artwork or your personal photos when the TV is not in use and when it detects movement, and its anti-reflection matte display ensures visibility by drastically reducing glare. The Slim-Fit Wall Mount that comes with every purchase allows the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV to hang flush against your wall, just like a painting.

If you’re looking at Prime Day QLED TV deals, you should definitely take a look at the 55-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV, which is on sale from Samsung at $500 off for a discounted price of only $1,000 instead of its original price of $1,500, and you’ll also get free bezels. Attractive Prime Day deals like this offer almost always sell out quickly though, so if you don’t want to miss this chance to buy the 55-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction for it right now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This might be the best Prime Day TV deal — and it’s not on Amazon
The TCL Q6 television as seen in a press lifestyle picture.

If you're looking for Prime Day TV deals, you shouldn't limit your search on Amazon because other retailers have rolled out their own offers for the shopping event. Here's one from Walmart that may be the best that we've seen so far -- the 65-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV for only $398, for savings of $302 on its original price of $700. You probably didn't expect to get the chance at Prime Day QLED TV deals for this cheap, but here it is, and it's highly recommended that you grab it because it may be gone in a blink of an eye.

 
Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV
TCL may be known among the best TV brands for budget-friendly screens, but it's a mainstay in our roundup of the best QLED TVs. That's why you can't go wrong with the 65-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV, especially if our guide on what size TV to buy says that you've got enough space for it. QLED TVs use a layer of quantum dots to give them the ability to display more colors with greater accuracy and incredible brightness, and with the TCL Q6 4K QLED TV's 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details and support for DTS Virtual: X for immersive 3D audio, it will feel like you're in the theaters while watching in the comfort of your own living room.

Read more
Best Walmart Prime Day deals: TVs and laptops cheaper than Amazon
Walmart store logo at night.

Sure, Amazon is where Prime Day deals started, but all of the retailers are joining the online shopping frenzy. Deals at outlets such as Best Buy, Target, and Walmart often turn out even better Prime Day deals, in fact, you can see that happening right now. Walmart has some of the best Prime Day laptop deals, Prime Day TV deals, Prime Day headphone deals, and more going on right now. And with so many options for saving at Walmart available we thought we'd track down all of the best Walmart Prime Day deals. You'll find them all below, and if you see something you like, be sure to grab it while you can, as Prime Day deals are known to come and go without notice.
Walmart Prime Day laptop deals

If you're thinking about getting a new laptop, you should take a look at these Walmart Prime Day laptop deals that we've selected, which include Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Prime Day MacBook deals. Whether you need a budget-friendly device for simple functions or a high-powered machine for professional tasks, we've got you covered with our recommendations. You're going to have to be quick in deciding which laptop to buy though, as these offers aren't expected to last until the end of the shopping event.

Read more
Best OLED TV Prime Day deals: This 48-inch LG is $700 off
LG C3 OLED

The time has come, the gates have been breached, and it's time to defend -- defend your wallet, that is. The Prime Day deals going on right now are insane, but that also means you can turn to Prime Day TV deals for some massive savings. Among them are some of the best Prime Day OLED TV deals we've seen, with brands like LG and Samsung leading the charge on discounts. An OLED TV will deliver some of the best picture quality available among current TVs on the market, and while they typically come in at pretty high price points, we've rounded up the best Prime Day OLED TV deals to help alleviate some of the cost. Below, you'll find our choice for the best Prime Day OLED TV deal, as well as several others worth pouncing on. If you're not sold on these offers, check out our favorite Prime Day QLED TV deals.
Best OLED TV Prime Day deal
LG 48-inch B4 Series OLED 4K TV -- $800, was $1,500

OLED TVs usually cost more than $1,000, so don't miss this chance to buy the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV for less than that. Despite the relatively affordable price, you'll be getting all the advantages of buying an OLED TV, including the ability to create perfect black levels that other types of TVs can't do. The TV is powered by LG's a8 AI Processor 4K, which enables 4K Ultra HD resolution and uses AI to automatically create the best possible images, and it supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience in your living room. The 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV is also a smart TV that runs on the webOS 24 platform, granting access not only to all of the popular streaming services but also to more than 300 free channels through LG Channels.

Read more