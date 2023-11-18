 Skip to main content
I recommend shopping this Black Friday TV deal right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
SAMSUNG QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Smart TV on living room wall showing a nature scene.
Samsung

If you want a TV that’s more than just a TV, then there’s probably no better option than Samsung’s The Frame. The QLED 4K TV is currently available with discounts of up to $1,000 from Samsung’s Black Friday deals, with the smallest 32-inch model on sale for $550 instead of $600 for savings of $50, and the largest 85-inch model going for $3,300 instead of $4,300 for savings of $1,000. There’s no telling how long stocks will last for this unique TV, and if the offers will stay online through to the shopping holiday, so if you’re interested in any of the Frame TV Black Friday deals, you need to shop your desired size now.

  • Samsung 32-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV —

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV

Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and lifelike images, and QLED technology that promises more accurate colors and incredible brightness. It’s powered by Samsung’s Tizen platform, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and it also features the Samsung Gaming Hub, where you can jump into all of the best game streaming services.

What sets Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV apart from its competition, however, is right in its name. When it’s not in use, you can activate Art Mode to transform the TV into a frame for paintings and photographs. You can show off your own artwork, or you can purchase from Samsung’s Art Store. The TV’s Slim Fit Wall-Mount allows it to hang flush to your wall to make it look like a picture frame, and you can even customize its bezel style according to your taste.

There’s always high demand for Samsung TV Black Friday deals, but there’s probably more interest than usual for the current discounts on Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV. The smallest 32-inch model if $50 off at $55o from $600, while the largest 85-inch model is $1,000 off at $3,300 from $4,300. You won’t always get the chance to enjoy lowered prices on these premium displays, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to choose your preferred size and complete your purchase quickly. If you take too much time thinking about it, you may miss out.

