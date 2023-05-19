Samsung’s stylish Frame TV is heavily discounted right now

One of the better TV deals today is perfect for those that want a great quality TV but also a stylish set that won’t steal focus in their home. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Samsung The Frame TV at a discount of up to $800 depending on the size you want. That means you can buy the 85-inch model for $3,500 instead of $4,300 or you can opt for the 55-inch model for $1,400 instead of $1,500.

Why you should buy the Samsung Frame TV

As one of the best TV brands, Samsung knows how to innovate. Responsible for many of the best TVs around, the Samsung Frame TV is one to check out for sure.

It uses QLED technology so you get an utterly gorgeous picture. That means an expanded range of color and contrast with an impressive spectrum that deepens blacks and brightens the whites you see on screen. Combined with HDR, it’s a truly vivid picture like a regular 4K TV. With an anti-reflective screen, you get virtually no light reflection no matter what time of day you’re watching.

That’s particularly useful as the Samsung Frame TV is designed to be placed on the wall like a work of art. Any time you’re not using it, it can be switched to Art Mode, displaying your art collection any time anyone is near, all thanks to its motion sensor. It’s far more stylish than using a regular TV which tends to stand out quite noticeably within your living space. The bezel is also customizable so you can make sure it matches the aesthetic of your home. Once all set up, you get to reap the benefits of Tizen-powered smart TV features so it’s simple to find all your favorite shows and more. Think of this as a great high-end TV with extra oodles of style.

The Samsung Frame TV range is on sale now at Best Buy. With up to $800 to be saved on the largest models, every saving is worth considering. The TV is a great way to embrace QLED technology while still having a fantastically stylish living room. Snap it up now before the deal ends soon.

