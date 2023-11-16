 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! Samsung’s stunning ‘Frame’ TV is $1,000 off today

Noah McGraw
By
Samsung's 65-inch Class 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV displaying a famous oil painting.
Samsung

One of our favorite unique TVs is on sale for Black Friday. Right now several sizes of the Samsung The Frame TV are on sale, with the 85-inch model dropping from $4,300 to $3,300. While that is still very expensive for a TV, it’s a significant discount. Besides, this TV offers more than a quality centerpiece for your home theater system. It has the ability to display images in a way that no other TV can — but more on that later. For now check out the deals on the 65-inch and 75-inch models if 85 is too much, and be sure to check out Frame TV Black Friday deals for discounts at other retailers.

  • 65-inch The Frame TV —
  • 75-inch The Frame —
  • 85-inch The Frame TV —

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Frame TV during Black Friday

Black Friday Samsung TV deals have offered us quite a few discounts already, even though Black Friday is still a few weeks away. It could be argued that this discount on The Frame tops the list, since this is such a unique TV. The biggest draw for this screen is its ability to display pictures while you’re not using it. You might be thinking that any TV can do that if you want, but The Frame is built specifically for it. It displays the image on a matte screen, so you won’t get the shiny TV screen effect that breaks the immersion. You can hang this TV up on your wall amid other framed artwork, and you won’t be able to tell which one is the TV.

Of course, it needs to be a quality TV for when you actually do want to watch movies. This a QLED TV, so it has rich colors and good contrast (check out other QLED TV Black Friday deals too). It can run HDR and has a powerful processor for 4K upscaling.

Related

Several sizes of the unique Samsung Frame TV are on sale right at Samsung. If 85 inches is too much TV, or that price tag is still too high after a $1,000 discount, be sure to check out the 65-inch and 75-inch models, which both also have fantastic Black Friday TV deals.

  • 65-inch The Frame TV —
  • 75-inch The Frame —
  • 85-inch The Frame TV —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Best Black Friday 8K TV deals: Save on LG, Sony, and Samsung
A Samsung 85-inch 8K hangs on a living room wall.

If you're always looking for the next advancement in TV tech, you're likely familiar with the concept of 8K television. You probably know that TVs of this style are quite expensive, though, so may have been waiting for prices to die down before buying one. That's a logical approach, and it may be a couple of years yet before 8K programming becomes available to the masses, but with Black Friday deals already here for 2023 the shopper with an eye on the ground has a chance to get one for a steal this year. Arranged by brand, these are our favorite Black Friday TV deals on 8K TVs.
Best LG 8K TV Black Friday deals

How good are LG TVs? As of today, an LG sits at the very top of our listing of the best TVS, picked for superior technically display. Naturally, other LG TVs will be good, too. List list enough includes OLED Black Friday deals, which, combined with 8K, is the highest quality image you can hope to capture on a home theater. Here are the best deals we're seeing on their selection of 8Ks:

Read more
The best 75-inch TV Black Friday deals on Samsung, Sony, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday 75 Inch TV Deals

As far as TVs go, 75-inches is the sweet spot for most -- big enough to cover a living room wall with some great viewing angles, but not so expensive that it's going to empty your wallet with inordinate costs, either. But at full price, 75-inch TVs can still be somewhat expensive, especially depending on the brand you choose. Except during Black Friday and Cyber Week, one of the best times of the year to capitalize on excellent deals. Right now, a ton of early Black Friday deals are going live, across a host of retailers, and on a wide variety of goods and electronics. So, here we are, in the ideal time of the year to nab an excellent 75-inch TV deal, but where do you start? We've gone ahead and gathered up some of the best Black Friday TV deals available right now, just to make things a bit simpler for everybody.
The Best 75-inch TV Black Friday deal

One of the best 75-inch TVs when it comes to price, features, and quality is the Hisense 75-inch Class U6 Series 4K HDR Mini-LED QLED smart Google TV, which is $100 off at Best Buy. It's already priced reasonably at $800, but with today's deal it's down to $700. It's a QLED or Quantum Dot technology panel equipped with Mini-LED tech and full array local dimming, plus ULED 4K resolution. That's a lot of big, fancy words to describe it as a beautiful TV, and it's beautiful indeed. Even more beautiful is that price. Thanks Best Buy.

Read more
The best early Black Friday TV deals under $300 right now
Digital Trends Best Black Friday TV Deals

Black Friday deals were practically invented to sell TVs. Super cheap TVs are synonymous with the shopping holiday. Thankfully Black Friday deals are starting earlier and earlier each year, so there are some options you can shop right now. Check out our absolute favorite TV deal, a solid option from Vizio, then keep reading for a list of some other great TVs under $300 right now. If you buy the TV before Black Friday, you can watch the Thanksgiving football games on your new TV.
The Best Black Friday TV deal under $300

Our favorite cheap TV in the early Black Friday TV deals is this 50-inch Vizio V-Series on sale for $248, down $71 from its regular price of $319. A quality 4K TV from a brand like Vizio for under $250 is nothing to snub your nose at. Let's dig into some of its specs.

Read more