Hurry! Samsung’s stunning ‘Frame’ TV is $1,000 off today

One of our favorite unique TVs is on sale for Black Friday. Right now several sizes of the Samsung The Frame TV are on sale, with the 85-inch model dropping from $4,300 to $3,300. While that is still very expensive for a TV, it’s a significant discount. Besides, this TV offers more than a quality centerpiece for your home theater system. It has the ability to display images in a way that no other TV can — but more on that later. For now check out the deals on the 65-inch and 75-inch models if 85 is too much, and be sure to check out Frame TV Black Friday deals for discounts at other retailers.

65-inch The Frame TV —

75-inch The Frame —

85-inch The Frame TV —

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Frame TV during Black Friday

Black Friday Samsung TV deals have offered us quite a few discounts already, even though Black Friday is still a few weeks away. It could be argued that this discount on The Frame tops the list, since this is such a unique TV. The biggest draw for this screen is its ability to display pictures while you’re not using it. You might be thinking that any TV can do that if you want, but The Frame is built specifically for it. It displays the image on a matte screen, so you won’t get the shiny TV screen effect that breaks the immersion. You can hang this TV up on your wall amid other framed artwork, and you won’t be able to tell which one is the TV.

Of course, it needs to be a quality TV for when you actually do want to watch movies. This a QLED TV, so it has rich colors and good contrast (check out other QLED TV Black Friday deals too). It can run HDR and has a powerful processor for 4K upscaling.

Several sizes of the unique Samsung Frame TV are on sale right at Samsung. If 85 inches is too much TV, or that price tag is still too high after a $1,000 discount, be sure to check out the 65-inch and 75-inch models, which both also have fantastic Black Friday TV deals.

