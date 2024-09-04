 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Every size of Samsung’s The Frame TV is on sale today

By
A Samsung The Frame TV displaying a person riding a horse playing polo.
Samsung

If you’re looking for something more exciting than a traditional TV screen, you may want to set your sights on the unique and popular Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV. Every model of this display, which also functions as an art piece, is currently on sale from Samsung with discounts of up to $700. The smallest 43-inch version is going for $850 instead of $1,000 for savings of $150, while the largest 85-inch version is going for $3,800 instead of $4,300 for savings of $500. Every size in between is also on sale. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss your chance at these TV deals, so you better complete your purchase before it’s too late.

43-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — $850, was $1,000

85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — $3,800, was $4,300

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV

As a QLED TV, the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV delivers accurate colors and incredible brightness, and combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution, you’ll enjoy sharp details while you watch your favorite shows and movies. The QLED TV runs on Samsung’s Tizen platform for access to the top streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and it’s compatible with Samsung’s SmartThings platform for easy integration into your smart home setup.

What sets the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV apart from other choices in the market, however, is its Art Mode. When activated, the QLED TV transforms into your personal art exhibit, with the ability to display pieces that you can download from the Samsung Art Store or your personal photos. The matte display with anti-reflection properties creates a canvas-like finish, and you can personalize the TV’s bezels to match the aesthetics of the room where you’ll place it. The Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV hands flush against the wall just like real artwork, and its motion sensor allows it to only display art when someone is in the room.

Why go for the usual QLED TV deals when you can get the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV for up to $700 off from Samsung? All the sizes of the popular TV are on sale, ranging from the 43-inch model at $850 after a $150 discount on its original price of $1,000, to the 85-inch model at $3,800 after a $500 discount on its original price of $4,300. If you’re interested in the attention-catching Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV but you want to enjoy savings with your purchase, we highly recommend moving forward with your transaction as soon as possible.

43-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — $850, was $1,000

85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — $3,800, was $4,300

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Vizio’s 50-inch QLED TV is still $100 off after Labor Day
Vizio M-Series Quantum X TV Review

The Labor Day TV sales are officially over, but if you missed the savings for any reason, there's still an offer from Target for the 50-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum X 4K TV. From its original price of $550, you can still get it for $450 as the $100 discount from the holiday is still active. We're not sure how much longer the bargain will remain available though, so if you want to take advantage of it, we highly recommend making the purchase right now in order to secure the 4K TV at its lowered price.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum X 4K TV
The 50-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum X 4K TV is a QLED TV that enables deep contrast and high peak brightness, as it uses a layer of quantum dots with its LED backlight. Combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for HDR formats, you'll enjoy a cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home. The 4K TV offers access to all of the popular streaming services, and it enters Auto Game Mode when it detects that it's connected to a video game console or a gaming PC.

Read more
We gave these products a 9 out 10, and they’re on sale for Labor Day
The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A95L OLED 4K Google TV in a modern-styled living room.

Labor Day deals have largely ended, but there are still some fantastic deals available. In fact, there are fantastic deals on some of our favorite products of the past year. If you're having trouble deciding what to buy, we're here to help you. What's so special about this roundup of Labor Day deals? They've all received a rating of at least 9 out of 10 stars by our reviewers, who thoroughly tested them before giving their honest opinion. We put whole-hearted recommendations behind all of these products, so you won't regret purchasing any of the items that we've highlighted below.

If you're thinking about buying any of these high-scoring products, we highly recommend completing your transactions as soon as possible. That's because we're not the only ones who think highly of these devices: We expect a lot of shoppers to have them in their wish lists. Labor Day is over, so these deals could end at any second. If you don't want to miss out on the savings, push through with your purchase immediately.
Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones (9 out of 10) -- $132, was $180

Read more
Amazon Labor Day Sale: You can still grab our favorite tech deals
A woman wearing the Apple AirPods Max.

It's probably no surprise that Amazon had a huge amount of excellent Labor Day deals yesterday, but you can actually still grab a lot of them, even though Labor Day is officially over. While there are a lot of various products on sale, we've been mostly looking at some of the best tech deals, which range from headphones deals to smart speaker deals and everything in between. We've collected some of our favorite tech offers below to get your mind jogging and your brain thinking about what you really want to score as the Labor Day sales peter out.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) -- $30, was $50

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is featured in our roundup of the best Amazon Alexa smart speakers for its amazing sound quality and the ease of access that it provides to Amazon's Alexa, despite its compact size. You'll be able to ask the digital assistant to carry out a wide range of tasks through voice commands, such as searching for information, playing music, setting timers, and controlling your other smart home devices. The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is also equipped with sensors that will detect when someone enters the room, which will allow linked smart lights and smart thermostats to automatically make adjustments.

Read more