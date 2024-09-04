Every size of Samsung’s The Frame TV is on sale today

If you’re looking for something more exciting than a traditional TV screen, you may want to set your sights on the unique and popular Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV. Every model of this display, which also functions as an art piece, is currently on sale from Samsung with discounts of up to $700. The smallest 43-inch version is going for $850 instead of $1,000 for savings of $150, while the largest 85-inch version is going for $3,800 instead of $4,300 for savings of $500. Every size in between is also on sale. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss your chance at these TV deals, so you better complete your purchase before it’s too late.

43-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — $850, was $1,000

85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — $3,800, was $4,300

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV

As a QLED TV, the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV delivers accurate colors and incredible brightness, and combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution, you’ll enjoy sharp details while you watch your favorite shows and movies. The QLED TV runs on Samsung’s Tizen platform for access to the top streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and it’s compatible with Samsung’s SmartThings platform for easy integration into your smart home setup.

What sets the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV apart from other choices in the market, however, is its Art Mode. When activated, the QLED TV transforms into your personal art exhibit, with the ability to display pieces that you can download from the Samsung Art Store or your personal photos. The matte display with anti-reflection properties creates a canvas-like finish, and you can personalize the TV’s bezels to match the aesthetics of the room where you’ll place it. The Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV hands flush against the wall just like real artwork, and its motion sensor allows it to only display art when someone is in the room.

Why go for the usual QLED TV deals when you can get the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV for up to $700 off from Samsung? All the sizes of the popular TV are on sale, ranging from the 43-inch model at $850 after a $150 discount on its original price of $1,000, to the 85-inch model at $3,800 after a $500 discount on its original price of $4,300. If you’re interested in the attention-catching Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV but you want to enjoy savings with your purchase, we highly recommend moving forward with your transaction as soon as possible.

