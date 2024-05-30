 Skip to main content
Samsung’s The Premiere projector is over $1,000 off right now

By
The Samsung LSP9T Premiere Projector.
Samsung

Samsung makes some fantastic projectors, and right now you can buy the Samsung The Premiere LSP7T projector for $2,298 at Crutchfield, meaning you’ll save $1,200 off the regular price of $3,498. A sizeable discount, this is one of the best projector deals around today. It’s sure to be a hit with anyone keen to expand their home cinema setup through the wonders of a projector. If you want to learn more about it, keep reading while we take you through what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Samsung The Premiere LSP7T projector

One of the best projectors around, the Samsung The Premiere LSP7T projector is a delight to use in so many ways. It tops our look at the best short throw and ultra short throw projectors thanks to offering a 4K picture at up to 120 inches in size. It has high-quality 2,200 lumen brightness with its only pivotal downside being that it’s expensive albeit much less expensive when on sale.

The Samsung The Premiere LSP7T projector has a 2,800-lumen bulb that ensures images will be visible even in bright-room conditions, with its use of a single-chip DLP system with XPR pixel-shifting technology to display its 3840 x 2160 resolution picture. Its laser light source delivers crisp image quality with instant on/off, and a life span of up to 20,000 hours.

Related

The recommended screen size when using the Samsung The Premiere LSP7T projector is 90 inches to 120 but it’s possible to place it on a low table near to a wall and still gain such a substantial image. At all times, the Samsung The Premiere LSP7T projector has a dedicated Filmmaker Mode which automatically adjusts the picture settings to preserve the director’s intent.

It has built-in streaming via the Tizen OS so you can easily check out all your favorite streaming apps. It’s also psosible to find such shows and movies by using the built-in voice assistant instead of needing to tap any buttons on the remote. Even the sound quality is pretty good with a built-in 2.2-channel system including 30-watt speakers as well as a subwoofer. Rounding things off well, the Samsung The Premiere LSP7T projector has three HDMI inputs for connecting all your other equipment.

Normally costing $3,498, the Samsung The Premiere LSP7T projector is currently down to $2,298 at Crutchfield. A sizeable saving of $1,200, this is a great time to buy the feature-packed projector for less. Check it out now while the deal is still on. It’s unlikely to last.

