 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save up to $3,500 on Samsung’s outdoor TV for the Super Bowl

Aaron Mamiit
By
Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV.
Samsung / Samsung

If you want to throw a Super Bowl LVIII watch party but you don’t have enough space indoors, you may want to consider buying the Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K TV. Optimized for the outdoors, both models and all sizes of this TV are currently on sale from Samsung. For example, 65-inch Partial Sun model is down to $4,500 from $5,000 for savings of $500, and the 75-inch Full Sun model is down to $9,500 from $13,000 for savings of $3,500. They’re still pretty expensive, but among all the QLED TV deals available, this is the investment that you’ll want to make if you want a complete transformation of your backyard.

  • 55-inch Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun QLED 4K TV —
  • 65-inch Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun QLED 4K TV —
  • 75-inch Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun QLED 4K TV —
  • 65-inch Samsung The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K TV —
  • 75-inch Samsung The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K TV —
  • 85-inch Samsung The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K TV —

Why you should buy the Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K TV

The Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K TV comes with most of the features that you would expect from the best TVs — 4K resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, lifelike quality with Neo Quantum HDR+, access to streaming services and voice assistants through Samsung’s Tizen operating system, seamless Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, and access to your other smart home devices through Samsung’s SmartThings platform.

What sets apart the Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K TV from other QLED TVs is it’s designed as an outdoor TV. The Partial Sun models are for shaded or partially shaded locations such as on a deck or patio, while the Full Sun models are for locations where the TV will be in direct sunlight. Both versions offer an anti-glare screen so you’ll be able to follow what’s happening in the big game, and an IP56 rating for water and dust resistance to protect them from the elements.

Related

Save up to $3,500 when buying the Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K TV from Samsung, and you’ll get the perfect display for watching the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers go at it while you’re out in your backyard. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on these discounts before they expire, but you’re going to have to make your purchase immediately anyway if you want to get the Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K TV delivered to your doorstep in time for the big game.

  • 55-inch Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun QLED 4K TV —
  • 65-inch Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun QLED 4K TV —
  • 75-inch Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun QLED 4K TV —
  • 65-inch Samsung The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K TV —
  • 75-inch Samsung The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K TV —
  • 85-inch Samsung The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K TV —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Super Bowl TV deal: Save on Samsung’s stunning ‘Frame’ TV
SAMSUNG QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Smart TV on living room wall showing a nature scene.

Just in time for the Super Bowl, Samsung has one of the best TV deals around with big discounts on its much sought-after Samsung The Frame QLED TV range of TVs. These TVs don’t just look gorgeous while you’re watching the big game but they also look like a work of art when you’re relaxing in the same room as it is thanks to them being designed to be like a piece of art on your wall. Right now, you can save $1,000 on the 85-inch model so it’s down to $3,300 as well as $1,000 off the 75-inch model so it’s $2,000. There are smaller savings too on the other sizes available. Keen to learn more? We’ve listed the prices below while we’re also here to tell you a little about the TV.

Samsung 32-inch The Frame QLED TV --

Read more
Best Super Bowl TV deals — Get a 65-inch 4K TV for $350 and more
Hisense 2024 U8N mini-LED TV.

The Super Bowl is nearly upon us and there are some awesome TV deals going on to celebrate it and to allow us all to enjoy the huge event in style. If you’re looking to buy a new TV, we’ve rounded up all the best TV deals going on right now, including budget TVs along with some super high-end examples too. Whatever your plan or needs, there’s something here for you. Take a look at the selection below to find the right new TV for you.
TCL 55-inch Q5 Series QLED TV -- $300, was $450

If you can’t afford one of the best QLED TVs, you’ll still be pretty happy with the TCL 55-inch Q5 Series QLED TV. QLED technology ensures a better picture quality than standard 4K thanks to its layer of quantum dots which emit their own light once exposed to light around them. With this TV, you get a billion colors for richer and more lifelike images. It also has a high brightness Direct LED backlight for an enhanced viewing experience. Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion technology is included, along with a dedicated Game Accelerator 120 mode, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG support.

Read more
This 75-inch Sony 4K TV is $300 off ahead of the Super Bowl
Sony X800H 4K TV

If you’re looking for a new TV ahead of the Super Bowl or simply because you need one, check out the TV deals at Best Buy. Right now, you can buy a Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV for $900 so you’re saving $300 off the regular price of $1,200. Offering a gorgeous-looking picture for anyone who wants a large standard 4K TV, it’s full of great features that remind you of why Sony is such a great TV maker. Here’s why you want it.

Why you should buy the Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV
Simply put, the Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV is better than your average 4K TV. It offers some fantastic technology like Triluminos Pro which allows you to enjoy billions of accurate colors and enjoy impressive picture quality. There’s also HDR and Dolby Vision support so you get cinematic-looking content as you watch. For action fans and gamers alike, there’s also Motionflow XR which ensures blur-free picture quality even when things are moving fast. There’s also 4K X-Reality Pro which helps provide a far superior picture when upscaling HD content.

Read more