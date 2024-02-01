If you want to throw a Super Bowl LVIII watch party but you don’t have enough space indoors, you may want to consider buying the Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K TV. Optimized for the outdoors, both models and all sizes of this TV are currently on sale from Samsung. For example, 65-inch Partial Sun model is down to $4,500 from $5,000 for savings of $500, and the 75-inch Full Sun model is down to $9,500 from $13,000 for savings of $3,500. They’re still pretty expensive, but among all the QLED TV deals available, this is the investment that you’ll want to make if you want a complete transformation of your backyard.

55-inch Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun QLED 4K TV —

65-inch Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun QLED 4K TV —

75-inch Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun QLED 4K TV —

65-inch Samsung The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K TV —

75-inch Samsung The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K TV —

85-inch Samsung The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K TV —

Why you should buy the Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K TV

The Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K TV comes with most of the features that you would expect from the best TVs — 4K resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, lifelike quality with Neo Quantum HDR+, access to streaming services and voice assistants through Samsung’s Tizen operating system, seamless Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, and access to your other smart home devices through Samsung’s SmartThings platform.

What sets apart the Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K TV from other QLED TVs is it’s designed as an outdoor TV. The Partial Sun models are for shaded or partially shaded locations such as on a deck or patio, while the Full Sun models are for locations where the TV will be in direct sunlight. Both versions offer an anti-glare screen so you’ll be able to follow what’s happening in the big game, and an IP56 rating for water and dust resistance to protect them from the elements.

Save up to $3,500 when buying the Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K TV from Samsung, and you’ll get the perfect display for watching the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers go at it while you’re out in your backyard. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on these discounts before they expire, but you’re going to have to make your purchase immediately anyway if you want to get the Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K TV delivered to your doorstep in time for the big game.

