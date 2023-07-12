 Skip to main content
Samsung’s ‘The Terrace’ outdoor QLED 4K TV is $4,000 off (seriously)

Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV.
If you love the outdoors but you also love watching TV, we’ve found the ideal deal for you among the many Prime Day TV deals that are still hanging on. Samsung has cut the price of its The Terrace Outdoor QLED TVs by a lot thanks to its Prime Day deals style sales event that ends today. The deal means that you can buy the  for $2,800 saving you $700 off the regular price of $3,500. It also means you can save a massive $3,500 off the  so that it’s $6,500 instead of $10,000. With all sizes and types catered for, let’s take a deeper look at how they can enrich your life.

Why you should buy the Samsung The Terrace QLED TV

None of the Samsung The Terrace QLED TVs are cheap but they’re fantastic if you want a TV that can live outdoors without you worrying about the weather damaging it. If you’ve set up a sweet set of garden furniture and a nice roofed area for you to chill in, add a TV and you’re all set. The biggest choice here is whether you need the Partial or Full Sun The Terrace. The Full Sun version is a lot more expensive but it has a different refresh rate and can cope with direct sunlight better than the Partial Sun model. Both panels are protected for up to six hours in the sun at 700 watts and up to 104 Fahrenheit so it’s ultimately down to the placement of your TV. In most cases, the Partial Sun TV is the best option.

As mentioned, the 55-inch model is $2,800 but you can spend $4,000 for the . It usually costs $5,000 so you’re saving $1,000 on the usual price. Alternatively, go all in with the  for $5,000 reduced from $6,500. In all cases, you get one of the best outdoor TVs.

However, if you want an outdoor QLED TV that can cope with full sunlight, you need to buy The Terrace Full Sun version. The 65-inch model is down to $6,500 from $10,000. Alternatively, you can save more with the at $4,000 off bringing it down to $9,000. That’s a hefty chunk of change but it is from Samsung — one of the best TV brands out there right now.

In both cases, you get fantastic picture quality that looks vivid with 2,000+ nit brightness levels, even if you’re in a shaded outdoor environment. Unlike the best TVs, both models are designed to be weather resistant thanks to being IP55 rated. You can enjoy the show in any weather condition and all year round. As with the other best QLED TVs, you still get 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot technology along with the addition of anti-reflection technology as you’d expect to need with an outdoor TV. There’s also Direct Full Array 16X which controls the lighting zones behind the screen while 4K AI upscaling ensures even older content looks amazing.

Designed to ensure you can enjoy TV outdoors just as well as you would indoors, the Samsung The Terrace outdoors QLED TV is a fantastic investment for parties and other social gatherings throughout the sunnier months. With savings of up to $4,000 on select models, see which model is the right one for you. Most people will find the partial sun model appropriate, but others may want to go for the pricier but slightly more versatile full sun variety.

