With March Madness finally upon us, now is an excellent time to upgrade your home theater experience with a massive new TV, and while these do tend to be expensive, we’ve found one of the best TV deals for you. This 85-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV is on sale for $1,200, and while that’s still somewhat pricey, it’s a respectable $300 discount from the usual $1,500 and generally a great price for such a massive TV that’s packed with features.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV

While 4k resolution TVs have become quite common in the last few years, it’s rare to find TVs that combine a massive size and HDR, especially since HDR tends to increase the average TV price significantly. Even better, Samsung has thrown in HLG, which is the HDR standard that most broadcasters use, so if you want this TV specifically for watching sports, you’ll get some amazing contrast and image quality. While, unfortunately, it doesn’t have a native high refresh rate of 120Hz, it does have Auto Motion Plus, a framerate smoothening technology that tries to recreate a similar look.

That also means it’s not the best for console gaming, although the 85-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV has a gaming mode that decreases input lag and optimizes the image. As such, it’s still a reasonably good TV for gaming, and if you like indie or casual games, then it’s perfect. Beyond its gaming capabilities, it also has many nice features and integrations, such as the ability to declutter wiring by running them through the stand, and it works with all the main home ecosystems, such as Alexa, Google Assistant, and Airplay 2. Of course, it also runs Samsung’s Tizen system, which is pretty speedy, and if you have other compatible Samsung devices, you can control them all using just the TV’s remote, which is nifty.

Overall, the 85-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV is an excellent TV if you want a better sports-watching experience, and with a whopping 85-inch size, you’re going to be able to have lots of friends and family over to watch. That said, if you want something with a bit more power behind it, these QLED TV deals are great if you’re chasing the best image quality you can get.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations