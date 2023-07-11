 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

4K to 8K: There’s no shortage of Samsung Prime Day TV deals

Jennifer Allen
By

Prime Day deals might technically be an Amazon-only kind of thing, but that hasn’t stopped other retailers from getting in on the act. Some of the best Prime Day TV deals are currently available at Best Buy with a particular focus on some super sweet Samsung TV deals. In fact, there are so many excellent deals going on that we recommend clicking through the button below to see exactly what’s there. Samsung makes TVs covering all kinds of budgets from cheaper models to the most high-end tech around so check out the sale below. Alternatively, keep reading while we take you through some of our favorites in the Samsung TV deals sale.

What to shop for in the Samsung TV sale

As one of the best TV brands, whatever you buy from Samsung is guaranteed to be worth your time and money. One of its best TVs that we always recommend is the Samsung The Frame TV.

Right now, you can buy the for $1,600 instead of $2,000. One of the best QLED TVs around, it’s a great example of what QLED tech can offer. It has an exceptional picture with 100% color volume, Quantum HDR so you get deeper blacks and brighter whites at the same time, along with a truly vivid picture at all times. It’s perfect for watching movies but the coolest feature is that it’s designed to be wall-mounted, fitting on your wall just like a work of art with its art mode displaying scenes so it blends well into your home.

Related

Alternatively, if you want the biggest TV possible, consider the . Usually priced at $3,300, it’s down to $2,300 so you’re saving a huge $1,000 off the regular price. You get brilliant detail levels thanks to Quantum Matrix with Mini LED technology, while there’s also Quantum HDR 24x. Individual zones of light lead to gorgeous color and contrast every time with Smart Calibration effortlessly leading to professional quality results so you get the best picture.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, there’s always the . It’s usually priced at $430, but right now, it’s down to $400. Sure, that’s only a $30 price cut but it all adds up, particularly in this price range. You get PurColor technology ensuring a wider spectrum of colors, while there’s Mega Contrast which analyzes and adjusts each image for a more natural result. Even sound is enhanced thanks to Object Tracking Sound Lite with 3D surround sound provided virtually.

Whatever is tempting you right now, there are some great deals on Samsung TVs at Best Buy right now. Check out what’s out there by hitting the button below. We’ve only scratched the surface of what’s available and how much you could save. There’s sure to be the right model for you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Get this TCL 65-inch 4K TV for less than $350 for Prime Day 2023
TCL - 75-inch Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV

Walmart is challenging Amazon's Prime Day TV deals with its own bargains, such as this 45% discount for the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. It's currently available for just $348, which is nearly half its original price of $630. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to pocket the $282 in savings though, because there's always a lot of demand for affordable but reliable TVs like this one. To make sure that you're able to take advantage of the offer, add it to your cart and check out right now.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV
If you love watching streaming content, the TCL 4-Series 4K TV is the perfect choice for you because it's a Roku TV. It not only grants access to Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and all of the other popular platforms, but it also organizes the apps in a customizable home screen that's very easy to navigate. The TV also works with your preferred digital assistant to search for content and control playback, and you can use the Roku app on your smartphone as another remote for voice control and for private listening using headphones.

Read more
You’ll be surprised at the price of this 75-inch QLED TV for Prime Day
The Vizio MQ6 TV is sitting on a white background displaying a marketing screen.

You should know that Walmart is launching its own discounts alongside Amazon's Prime Day deals, and here's an amazing offer if you're planning to buy a massive display for your home theater setup -- the 75-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV at 22% off. From its original price of $898, it's down to just $698, for savings of $200 that you wouldn't want to miss. It's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right away though, because we're pretty sure that a 75-inch QLED TV for less than $700 will sell out quickly.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV
First, you have to make sure that you have enough space in your living room or bedroom for a 75-inch TV by checking our guide on what size TV to buy. If you do, then you're going to love the 75-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV, which is powered by Vizio's IQ Active Processor for powerful picture processing that enables 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors. The TV also features QLED technology that's among Vizio's calling cards as one of the best TV brands, alongside affordability because its products like the Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV offer amazing picture quality at a reasonable price.

Read more
These AirPods-style Philips earbuds are $25 for Prime Day
Philips T1207 True Wireless Headphones with changeable tips against teal background

With Prime Day finally upon us, there are a ton of great Prime Day deals floating around if you want to get yourself a new set of earbuds. While Amazon is undoubtedly the main contender in the ring right now, and if you want a great deal on a pair of earbuds, the Walmart Prime Day sale is perfect. You can grab these excellent Philips T1207 wireless earbuds for just $25, rather than the usual $40, a significant 38% discount. Keep in mind, though, that this sale is only for Walmart+ members, and while you can get a one-month membership to take advantage of the sale, grabbing the

is a much better deal.

Read more