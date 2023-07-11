4K to 8K: There’s no shortage of Samsung Prime Day TV deals

Prime Day deals might technically be an Amazon-only kind of thing, but that hasn’t stopped other retailers from getting in on the act. Some of the best Prime Day TV deals are currently available at Best Buy with a particular focus on some super sweet Samsung TV deals. In fact, there are so many excellent deals going on that we recommend clicking through the button below to see exactly what’s there. Samsung makes TVs covering all kinds of budgets from cheaper models to the most high-end tech around so check out the sale below. Alternatively, keep reading while we take you through some of our favorites in the Samsung TV deals sale.

What to shop for in the Samsung TV sale

As one of the best TV brands, whatever you buy from Samsung is guaranteed to be worth your time and money. One of its best TVs that we always recommend is the Samsung The Frame TV.

Right now, you can buy the for $1,600 instead of $2,000. One of the best QLED TVs around, it’s a great example of what QLED tech can offer. It has an exceptional picture with 100% color volume, Quantum HDR so you get deeper blacks and brighter whites at the same time, along with a truly vivid picture at all times. It’s perfect for watching movies but the coolest feature is that it’s designed to be wall-mounted, fitting on your wall just like a work of art with its art mode displaying scenes so it blends well into your home.

Alternatively, if you want the biggest TV possible, consider the . Usually priced at $3,300, it’s down to $2,300 so you’re saving a huge $1,000 off the regular price. You get brilliant detail levels thanks to Quantum Matrix with Mini LED technology, while there’s also Quantum HDR 24x. Individual zones of light lead to gorgeous color and contrast every time with Smart Calibration effortlessly leading to professional quality results so you get the best picture.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, there’s always the . It’s usually priced at $430, but right now, it’s down to $400. Sure, that’s only a $30 price cut but it all adds up, particularly in this price range. You get PurColor technology ensuring a wider spectrum of colors, while there’s Mega Contrast which analyzes and adjusts each image for a more natural result. Even sound is enhanced thanks to Object Tracking Sound Lite with 3D surround sound provided virtually.

Whatever is tempting you right now, there are some great deals on Samsung TVs at Best Buy right now. Check out what’s out there by hitting the button below. We’ve only scratched the surface of what’s available and how much you could save. There’s sure to be the right model for you.

