 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung TV, projector, soundbar deals land for Memorial Day 2023

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV in a living room.

Samsung has already rolled out its offers for Memorial Day, for a head start on those who are itching for shopping for the holiday. You’ll be able to enjoy discounts when buying a new TV, projector, or soundbar, but it’s highly recommended that you finish your purchases as soon as possible. Check out the deals in Samsung’s Memorial Day sale and buy them now when something catches your eye, because stocks of some of these devices may not last through the weekend.

What to buy in the Samsung Memorial Day sale

Samsung sits on top of our list of the best TV brands, so it’s understandable that the first section that shoppers will look at in its Memorial Day sale is its TV deals. , which doubles as a 4K TV and as your personal art exhibit when you activate Art Mode, is available with an up to $800 discount, with its 50-inch model down to $1,100 from $1,300 for $200 in savings. There’s also a $100 price cut available for the , which features a rotating screen so that you can watch mobile-optimized content on its 43-inch display, bringing its price down to $1,450 from $1,550, while the cheapest option in the sale is the , which will be yours for $900 after a $100 discount on its sticker price of $1,000.

If you’re planning to buy a projector instead of a TV, you can get the  for $600 instead of $800 for $200 in savings. Included in our roundup of the best home theater projectors as the best portable projector, it features a 180-degree design for flexibility, and it automatically optimizes its output even when it’s pointed at an angle. Meanwhile, those who want to improve the audio of their home theater setup can go for the , which comes with three channels, one subwoofer, two up-firing channels, and Dolby Atmos support for $700, which will save you $200 on its sticker price of $900.

Related

Whether you’re looking to buy a new TV, projector, or soundbar for Memorial Day, Samsung’s got you covered with discounts on a wide variety of choices. Here’s your chance at significant discounts, but you need to hurry. While these deals are meant for the holiday, it’s entirely possible that stocks of some them will no longer be available after the weekend. Take a look at Samsung’s offers now and take advantage of them while they’re still available.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This 65-inch 4K TV is under $300 at Walmart, and it’s selling fast
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.

Walmart is always a great place for checking out the latest TV deals and right now, we've spotted a super cheap one. If you don't want to spend too much on a new TV, you're going to love being able to buy a 65-inch Onn. Roku 4K TV for just $298. Yup, you read that right -- a huge 65-inch 4K TV for under $300! While this isn't the most high-end of TVs by any means, it still has all the necessary essentials you need and it wasn't that long ago that you couldn't buy a TV this huge for this kind of price.

The 65-inch Onn. Roku 4K TV is usually priced at $368, so you're saving $70 off the regular price. That's a hefty chunk of change when the TV is so cheap to begin with. If you want the biggest screen you can afford while not spending too much, this is the TV deal for you. If you're not entirely sold on the prospect, don't worry. We're here to tell you all about it and explain why Onn can boost your living room setup on a budget well, or be a great inclusion to your den or even your home office, depending on your working practices. With a deal this cheap, we can't guarantee how long it'll stick around at this price. Hit the buy button now if you don't want to risk missing out.

Read more
Amazon slashes the price of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on wall hook in front of a mirror.

If you're planning to buy a new pair of headphones, we can't recommend the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones enough. They're even better if you can take advantage of Amazon's 13% discount that pulls their price down to $348 from $400, for savings of $52. We don't expect the offer to last long because of the headphones' popularity, so if you're interested, you'll need to add them to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones
There are a lot of reasons why the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are on top of our list of the best headphones, such as their excellent wireless audio and very comfortable design. They also provide outstanding active noise cancellation that uses two processors and eight microphones to block external sounds, with a Speak-to-Chat function that automatically stops your music and lets in ambient sound as soon as you begin a conversation. For your convenience, the wireless headphones come with touch controls for pausing and playing, adjusting volume, and activating your preferred voice assistant. The Sony WH-1000XM5 can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, while a multi-point connection will let you use the wireless headphones with several devices and easily switch between them.

Read more
This deal gets you a 70-inch 4K TV for just $430 at Best Buy
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

A 70-inch display for your home theater setup is no longer too expensive for most families, as you can get an Insignia F30 Series 4K TV of that size for just $430 from Best Buy, following a $170 discount on its original price of $600. This is one of the most attractive TV deals in the market today, which means there's a chance that stocks get sold out as soon as tomorrow. If you want to get this massive screen for much cheaper than usual, you'll need to proceed with your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV
First and foremost, you'll need to check out guide on what size TV to buy if you've enough space for a 70-inch screen. If you do, then you should set your sights on the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, especially if you're on a tight budget. It offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR technology so that you can watch your favorite content with sharp details and lifelike colors, and it can also upscale everything else 4K-level quality. To complete the cinematic experience, the 4K TV also comes with DTS Studio Sound, which creates realistic and immersive audio to make you feel like you're in the middle of the action.

Read more