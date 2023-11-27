Samsung has an awesome offer on the Samsung Q990C soundbar as part of its continuing Cyber Monday deals. If you want to replicate the movie theater experience at home, you need a powerful soundbar and the Samsung Q990C is perfect for that. It usually costs $1,900 but for a strictly limited time only, you can buy it for $1,400 meaning you save $500 off the regular price. That’s a great discount from the maker of some of the best soundbars. If it sounds tempting to you, have a quick read below at what else we have to say about it. The sale is likely to end soon so don’t delay if the Q990C is the one for you.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4 ch. Soundbar

If you’re not familiar with what all the numbers in the name mean, you can get a detailed breakdown in our guide on how to buy a soundbar, but a quick reference is that it has 11 front-facing speakers, one subwoofer for the deeper bass sounds, and four upward-facing speakers that help with creating surround sound. As you can imagine, that means that you’re inundated with audio from all sides, and it helps with giving Dolby Atmos a real punch, which is great if you want that sort of deep immersive experience.

The Q99oC also has some great features, especially if you’re within the Samsung ecosystem. For example, if you own a Samsung TV, they can both work together using Q-Symphony to help create an even more immersive and loud experience. There are also special EQ adjustments to make voice lines clearer, as well as a mode for gaming. Connectivity is also pretty good, both to the TV through the various ports, and to an app on your phone which gives you that finer control.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

All in all, if you’re looking for one of the best audio experiences you can get, it’s hard to beat the Q990C. While it’s still expensive even with the $500 discount, it’s a great investment for anyone serious about their home theater setup. One of the best Cyber Monday soundbar deals around, you can snap up the Samsung Q990C for $1,400 instead of $1,900 for a limited time only.

Editors' Recommendations