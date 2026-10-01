 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Samsung’s first clip-on Galaxy Buds let you hear your music and the world around you

The clip-on open-ear design keeps you aware of your surroundings while staying securely in place.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy Buds on
Samsung

I love my in-ear earbuds, but I rarely wear them on outdoor runs or during exercise. They are not good at staying in my ears, and they block out too much traffic noise, making it a safety hazard. Samsung’s answer is the Galaxy Buds On, the first clip-on earphones in the Galaxy Buds lineup.

Instead of sitting inside your ear canal, the Galaxy Buds On clip lightly onto your ear and leave it open. This means you can wear them for hours without discomfort and still hear cars, cyclists, and people around you while walking or working out.

Will open earbuds sound any good?

Open earbuds usually struggle with bass, and Samsung has tried to fix this with TwinBoost speakers. The volume also adjusts automatically based on how noisy your surroundings are. My favorite feature is Audio Leakage Reduction, which Samsung is using for the first time. It keeps your music from spilling out, so you won’t annoy the people sitting next to you in a library or café.

Samsung Galaxy Buds on inside case
Samsung

You get up to 9.5 hours of music playback on a single charge. Calls should sound clear as well, since three microphones and a bone conduction sensor work together to isolate your voice, even in strong winds or next to a running vacuum. Samsung studied a wide range of ear shapes to place the speaker and battery, and tuned the band’s elasticity so the earbuds stay put during workouts.

What can you do without touching your phone?

Pair the Galaxy Buds On with a Galaxy AI device, and you can say “Hey Google, let’s talk live” to start chatting with Gemini Live. You can also long-press the earbud to record a quick voice memo and find it later using Bixby. If your hands are full, simply nod or shake your head to answer and end calls, dismiss alarms, or hear message notifications.

When can you buy them?

The Galaxy Buds On launches in Korea on October 27 in black for 299,000 KRW (~$220), with a global rollout planned later.

Related Coverage:

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
Topics
Amazon’s new Kindle Colorsoft fixes the bezel problem and improves colors. There’s a price hike, too.
The Kindle Colorsoft just got prettier, thinner, and $40 more expensive
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Featured

Amazon's color Kindle is getting its biggest makeover since the Colorsoft first arrived, and all of it comes at a higher cost. The new Kindle Colorsoft starts at $289.99 with 16GB of storage, while the upgraded Colorsoft Signature Edition costs $319.99 with 32GB. Both are going up for preorder on a rolling basis across the US and several other markets. Compared to the previous generation, this marks a $40 jump. Though there's more than just a new paint job accompanying the price hike.

Kindle Colorsoft (2026)

Read more
Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick 4K is faster and solves the power problem for good
The latest Fire TV Stick 4K brings quicker app launches, Direct Power from your TV, and Alexa+ for $59.99.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon is adding a new streaming stick to its portfolio. Say hello to the Fire TV Stick 4K, which costs $59.99 and is already available for buyers in the US, among other markets. Amazon says the new Fire TV Stick 4K features a new slimmer form factor, like the Fire TV Stick HD, and is significantly faster than before- 20–40% snappier, to be specific. 

It’s faster, smaller, and finally fixes the power problem

Read more
Logitech’s $260 Zone Vibe Pro reimagines ugly office headsets, and you can actually wear them all day
Logitech has a new headset for work and play
Logitech Zone Vibe Pro For Business LIFE Graphite Lifestyle

If you've worked in a proper office setting, you can pretty much picture the very distinct look of those bland, almost clinical-looking headsets that you get along with your work PC/laptop. The kind you only use at work and would never want to take out for anything else. Logitech, though, wants its new Zone Vibe Pro to blur that distinction.

The $259.99 over-ear headset has a completely boomless design, with Logitech pitching it as one pair for video calls, focused work, music, and everything that happens once you close the laptop. It comes in Graphite, Black, Off-White, and a surprisingly charming Lilac finish. As the name suggests, it's a part of the brand's existing Zone series of professional products.

Read more