55-Inch model of Samsung’s stylish Frame TV is under $1,000

While most TVs can function as a painting if you hang it up on a wall and cycle a video with lots of paintings, Samsung’s The Frame TV is entirely on another level. Built as a TV that can be a stand-alone painting, the single wire that leads to it lets it blend seamlessly into any wall you put it on. Of course, it does cost a pretty penny, even if you go for the smaller sizes, so we’re happy to see some great Samsung Frame Black Friday deals floating around, such as this one from Samsung itself on the 55-inch version. You can grab it now for $980 instead of the usual $1,500, a substantial $520 discount, but there are also a few more sizes under $1,000 you can pick from, too.

Samsung Frame TV 32-inch —

Samsung Frame TV 43-inch —

Samsung Frame TV 50-inch —

Samsung Frame TV 55-inch —

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Frame TV

What helps the Samsung Frame TV maintain the illusion of a piece of artwork is partially the matte finish and partially the 120Hz base refresh rate, which is hard to quantify if you haven’t directly compared it to 60Hz refresh, but it makes a difference. The value of the higher refresh rate is much more evident when watching high-intensity content, such as action-packed films or sports. In fact, The Frame also supports HLG, which is an HDR standard some broadcasters use, especially in sports, so if you’re a big sports fan, this TV will make you feel as if you’re squarely in the action.

The Frame also happens to be one of the best QLED TVs on the market, and while that may not match up with something like OLED, it’s still a nice upgrade from the typical LED TVs you might have seen or dealt with. They generally have better color reproduction, and the support for HDR10+ means you also get some great contrast. As for the backbone of the TV, the Tizen smart TV platform also has a ton of great features, such as integration into smart things, Samsung Health to keep track of your fitness, the ability to use Google Duo for meetings, and even the Gaming Hub which gives you access to Xbox Game Pass and cloud gaming.

Don't Miss:

Overall, The Frame TV is an excellent all-around TV and well worth grabbing if you want something interesting and high-tech, especially with these deals coming out of Samsung. Of course, if that doesn’t quite tickle your fancy, check out some of these other great Samsung TV Black Friday deals too.

Samsung Frame TV 32-inch —

Samsung Frame TV 43-inch —

Samsung Frame TV 50-inch —

Samsung Frame TV 55-inch —

Editors' Recommendations