 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Sansui builds on its OLED TV line with new sizes, and adds new AI gaming monitor

By
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 1 minute ago

Sansui made a surprise entry back into the U.S. market last fall with the release of its 55-inch OLED — the least expensive OLED on the market. At hundreds less than competitors from LG, Samsung, and Sony, the company made waves when it came out. We had a sample in our test lab for an unboxing and were impressed with what we saw. Now at CES, the company is expanding the line to three sizes — 55-, 65-, and 77-inch models.

CES Brand Spotlight Banner
Digital Trends received compensation for considering coverage of these products. The brand had no input on the editorial content and did not influence the coverage.

There’s an enhanced karaoke mode for family nights that adds some gamification with performance scoring for pitch, rhythm, and style accuracy. It will also keep track of rankings with a family leaderboard, and can track individual progress as your karaoke skills improve. All sizes will have Dolby Vision and Atmos support, 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate (VRR), and auto low latency mode (ALLM).

Unboxing the New Sansui 55-Inch OLED TV

The TV uses the Google TV OS (one of our favorites), and has two HDMI 2.1-capable inputs (one with eARC) and two HDMI 2.0 inputs.

Recommended Videos

In addition to the new OLED TV sizes, Sansui is debuting a 27-inch WQHD (2,560 x 1,440) AI gaming monitor, which was named a CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree. It will use AI video processing and real-time optimization to improve images and aid in smooth gameplay. There are two models, one with 240Hz refresh rate and one with 300Hz. AI will also be used for power-saving capabilities — with adaptive dimming and an option to wake from sleep when approached — as well as helping with your posture and alerting you when you’ve been sitting too long.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Higgins
John Higgins
Senior Editor, A/V
John Higgins is the Senior Editor of A/V at Digital Trends, leading the team in coverage of all manner of audio and video.
From transparent to bendable displays, LG is pushing OLED TV to its limits
LG transparent OLED TV

One of the best parts of CES is getting a chance to hear from the companies behind the products we buy. A case in point is LG. Technically speaking, even though we buy LG OLED TVs from LG Electronics (LGE), the OLED panels inside those TV are engineered and manufactured by LG Display (LGD), a close, but separate division within the massive LG mothership. And LG Display is using CES 2021 to introduce a dizzying array of OLED innovations, from tiny, 20-inch TVs, to transparent panels that sit at the foot of your bed, to gaming displays that bend at the touch of a button.

Here's why 2021 is going to be the biggest OLED year so far ...
From small to super-sized

Read more
Panasonic’s flagship OLED TV is covered in speakers, but it’s not coming to U.S.
Panasonic JZ2000 OLED TV

With a little more than 48 hours to go until CES 2021, Panasonic has unveiled its flagship OLED TV for 2021, the JZ2000 -- a stunning technological tour de force festooned with speakers. And, as has been the case for several years now, Panasonic has not committed to U.S. availability or pricing for the new model, which may be sold only in Europe.

The JZ2000 will be sold in Europe later his year in two sizes: 55- and 65-inches. Running down the JZ2000's list of features is like doing a deep dive into every TV technology that's emerged over the last year or so -- and then some. It all starts with the Master HDR OLED Professional Edition panel, which Panasonic claims "has been exclusively customized by Panasonic R&D engineers to achieve even greater control of the parameters that affect picture quality." Not only does Panasonic promise better picture quality, but it also boasts that the JZ2000 will be so bright that "other OLED TVs look dim by comparison."

Read more
LG’s 2019 OLED TVs won’t add FreeSync gaming feature, report says
55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv c9 oled amazon walmart deals 2 768x768

Attention all 2019 LG OLED TV owners who are hoping to get their hands on the upcoming Xbox Series X: You may want to think about upgrading your display.

LG has confirmed that its 2019 line of OLED TVs will not gain support for the AMD FreeSync variable refresh rate system, as first reported by Forbes. The technology, which is meant to eliminate the "tearing" effect that happens when a monitor won't refresh as quickly as a game's framerate, will be enabled on the yet-to-be-released Xbox Series X consoles.

Read more