Sansui builds on its OLED TV line with new sizes, and adds new AI gaming monitor

Sansui made a surprise entry back into the U.S. market last fall with the release of its 55-inch OLED — the least expensive OLED on the market. At hundreds less than competitors from LG, Samsung, and Sony, the company made waves when it came out. We had a sample in our test lab for an unboxing and were impressed with what we saw. Now at CES, the company is expanding the line to three sizes — 55-, 65-, and 77-inch models.

There’s an enhanced karaoke mode for family nights that adds some gamification with performance scoring for pitch, rhythm, and style accuracy. It will also keep track of rankings with a family leaderboard, and can track individual progress as your karaoke skills improve. All sizes will have Dolby Vision and Atmos support, 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate (VRR), and auto low latency mode (ALLM).

Unboxing the New Sansui 55-Inch OLED TV

The TV uses the Google TV OS (one of our favorites), and has two HDMI 2.1-capable inputs (one with eARC) and two HDMI 2.0 inputs.

In addition to the new OLED TV sizes, Sansui is debuting a 27-inch WQHD (2,560 x 1,440) AI gaming monitor, which was named a CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree. It will use AI video processing and real-time optimization to improve images and aid in smooth gameplay. There are two models, one with 240Hz refresh rate and one with 300Hz. AI will also be used for power-saving capabilities — with adaptive dimming and an option to wake from sleep when approached — as well as helping with your posture and alerting you when you’ve been sitting too long.