If your TV is still sitting on a stand, you’re missing out on the full home theater experience. There are a ton of advantages to mounting your TV. For instance, you can probably fit a bigger TV on your wall than is currently sitting on your entertainment center. You also get that full, movie theater experience of staring up at an image that’s larger than life. Of course, mounting a TV is complicated. Fortunately, it won’t be expensive if you take advantage of this TV wall mount deal. Right now at Walmart you can buy the Sanus Vuepoint Tilting Mount for only $22 — a minor but welcome $8 off its usual price. What are you waiting for?

Why you should buy the Sanus Vuepoint TV wall mount

If you’ve taken advantage of TV deals and soundbar deals to build up an awesome home theater, the only thing left is to mount that puppy on the wall. The process isn’t simple, and you’ll want to read out guide on how to wall mount a TV before you start. If your TV came with mounting gear, use that. It’s better to stick with equipment designed especially for your situation. If your TV only came with a stand, this deal is for you. Before you buy anything, make sure to check out our guide on buying a TV wall mount, so that you’re sure this setup will work with your TV. The biggest things you need to pay attention to are the size and weight of your TV. This Sanus Vuepoint model works for 42-inch to 90-inch TVs that weigh under 190 pounds. That covers nearly every flat screen TV, so you should be okay.

This setup has a lot of nice features for viewing adjustment and safety. On the viewing side, you can adjust the TV to the right and left after you’ve mounted it on the wall, meaning you won’t have to completely re-drill the holes if the TV is an inch off once you mount it. The TV will also be able to tilt forward, so if you’re mounting it really high on your wall you can angle it down toward your couch. On the safety side, it comes with a quick-release lock system that attaches the TV itself straight to the wall (similar to a mount for a bookshelf) to prevent it from falling in an emergency.

This $22 Sanus Vuepoint wall mount is the last step in completing your ultimate home theater. It’s a cheap set up equipment that fits most TVs. Grab it while it has a nice little discount — if you need the extra excuse. You won’t regret it.

