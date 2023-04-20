 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ditch the stand: Wall mount your TV for $22 with this bracket deal

Noah McGraw
By
A TCL 4 Series 4k TV is mounted on a brick wall in a living room.

If your TV is still sitting on a stand, you’re missing out on the full home theater experience. There are a ton of advantages to mounting your TV. For instance, you can probably fit a bigger TV on your wall than is currently sitting on your entertainment center. You also get that full, movie theater experience of staring up at an image that’s larger than life. Of course, mounting a TV is complicated. Fortunately, it won’t be expensive if you take advantage of this TV wall mount deal. Right now at Walmart you can buy the Sanus Vuepoint Tilting Mount for only $22 — a minor but welcome $8 off its usual price. What are you waiting for?

Why you should buy the Sanus Vuepoint TV wall mount

If you’ve taken advantage of TV deals and soundbar deals to build up an awesome home theater, the only thing left is to mount that puppy on the wall. The process isn’t simple, and you’ll want to read out guide on how to wall mount a TV before you start. If your TV came with mounting gear, use that. It’s better to stick with equipment designed especially for your situation. If your TV only came with a stand, this deal is for you. Before you buy anything, make sure to check out our guide on buying a TV wall mount, so that you’re sure this setup will work with your TV. The biggest things you need to pay attention to are the size and weight of your TV. This Sanus Vuepoint model works for 42-inch to 90-inch TVs that weigh under 190 pounds. That covers nearly every flat screen TV, so you should be okay.

This setup has a lot of nice features for viewing adjustment and safety. On the viewing side, you can adjust the TV to the right and left after you’ve mounted it on the wall, meaning you won’t have to completely re-drill the holes if the TV is an inch off once you mount it. The TV will also be able to tilt forward, so if you’re mounting it really high on your wall you can angle it down toward your couch. On the safety side, it comes with a quick-release lock system that attaches the TV itself straight to the wall (similar to a mount for a bookshelf) to prevent it from falling in an emergency.

Related

This $22 Sanus Vuepoint wall mount is the last step in completing your ultimate home theater. It’s a cheap set up equipment that fits most TVs. Grab it while it has a nice little discount — if you need the extra excuse. You won’t regret it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw

Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old bikes, watching bad movies, and reading everything from Shakespeare to comic books.

Flash sale drops the price of this 65-inch Vizio 4K TV under $400
People watching sports on the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV.

Walmart is a consistently reliable place for TV deals as demonstrated by the offer on this Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV. Normally priced at $528, you can buy it for $398 meaning you save $130 off the regular price. This is a well-made TV from a good quality brand so if you're looking for a cheap 4K TV, this could be the one for you. Let's take a look at what to expect.

Why you should buy the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV
As we eluded to, Vizio is one of the best TV brands at the moment. While it has often focused on QLED TVs in recent times, it still provides great regular 4K TVs too. With the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV, you get excellent features. It offers an excellent 4K resolution but it also has support for HDR10/+ and HLG formats. With Dolby Vision, you get more lifelike accuracy, better color saturation, black detail, and brightness too. Its IQ Active Processor also does a great job of upscaling any non-4K content so you get better picture quality across the board. There's also intelligent pixel-level brightness adjustments with Active Pixel Tuning.

Read more
Woot! is selling an Amazon Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote for $9
The Fire TV Stick 4K connected to a TV.

Even the best TVs aren’t complete without a way to access streaming services, and one of the most affordable ways to get that access is with an Amazon Fire TV Stick. You can currently grab one for just $9 at Woot!, and it even comes with a first generation Alexa Voice Remote. These are renewed devices that have been tested and verified by Amazon, which owns Woot!, though they may have some cosmetic damage. Even so, $9 is a steal for this streaming media player. Free shipping is included for Amazon Prime members.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a simple way to watch streaming services on your TV. There are more technologically advanced models out there, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but at its heart the Fire TV Stick lineup is made to make streaming service access easy. The Fire TV Stick plugs directly into your TV, and isn’t much larger than a traditional USB thumb drive. This will give you instant access to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, YouTube, Amazon Video, and more. There are over 500,000 TV episodes and movies ready to stream, and you can even watch live TV, including sports and news.

Read more
Killer deal knocks $1,000 off the 65-inch LG C2 OLED 4K TV
55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

Today is a good day for upgrading your home theater, as the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is seeing a massive discount at Woot!. The high quality TV is going for just $1,500, which is a $1,000 savings from its regular price of $2,500. This is actually a better price than you’ll find at LG, which has the TV on sale for $1,700, and even beats out Best Buy by $100 in savings, as the retail giant currently as it listed for $1,600. You can grabs this $1,000 savings at Woot! over the next couple of weeks, or until the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV sells out.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV
There are a lot of different TV technologies to choose from out there. So many, in fact, the prospect of tracking down one of the best TVs can be a little overwhelming. But OLED technology is able to produce one of the best images you’ll find in a television, as it allows each pixel in the screen to turn on and off independently. This creates perfect blacks, rich colors, and infinite contrast, all of which bring your content to life across more than eight million pixels. The 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV combines this amazing picture quality with other tech like the a9 AI Processor, which was engineered exclusively for LG OLED and automatically adjusts settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on what you’re watching.

Read more