Save $1,050 on Samsung’s 75-inch Frame TV right now

We thought the 75-inch Samsung The Frame QLED TV couldn’t get cheaper but it did. Right now, Walmart has further discounted the highly popular and gorgeous-looking TV so it’s reduced from $2,999 down to $1,949. That means you save a huge $1,050 making this easily one of the better QLED TV deals as well as one of the best TVs for anyone who wants a great visual experience as well as a TV that will fit into your living space stylishly.

The Samsung The Frame QLED TV is designed to fit on your wall and effortlessly blend into your aesthetic making it a far more attractive option than other large TVs that might seem otherwise cumbersome at home. From one of the best TV brands, you get the best of both worlds making it a cut above the rest. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading but don’t count on this deal sticking around for much longer.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV

The Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV comes with most of the technology that you would expect from a premium 75-inch display, including 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, Quantum HDR that delivers an even more expanded range of colors and contrast, and access to all of the popular streaming services as it’s a smart TV that runs on Samsung’s Tizen OS. Additionally, as a QLED TV, it has a layer of quantum dots on its LED backlight that allows it to display more accurate colors and incredible brightness.

Setting the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV apart from the competition is its Art Mode. When you’re not watching shows or movies, activating this mode displays your art collection, which you can curate and upload yourself or purchase from Samsung’s Art Store. It has a built-in motion sensor so you can choose to have it display artwork only when there’s someone around, and since it hangs flush against the wall with customizable bezels, it looks like an actual picture frame until the moment it turns on.

Among all the TV deals that you can find online right now, Walmart’s $1,050 discount for the 75-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV is one of the most attractive offers if you’re willing to spend on a new screen that doubles as an art piece. From its original price of $2,999, it’s down to $1,949, which still isn’t cheap but it’s an excellent price for all of the features that you’ll get with the 75-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as the savings may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

