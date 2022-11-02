 Skip to main content
Sennheiser adds Bluetooth multipoint to the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds

Simon Cohen
By

Sennheiser has just released a software update for its flagship wireless earbuds that enables Bluetooth multipoint, a feature that the Momentum True Wireless 3 were missing when they launched earlier in 2022. The update comes just days after Sony made a similar announcement regarding its LinkBuds and WF-1000M4 earbuds.

Bluetooth multipoint is the ability to pair a set of headphones or earbuds to two devices simultaneously, such as a computer and a smartphone. When you’re connected to two such devices, you can quickly and seamlessly switch between them, just by starting the playback of an audio source — no need to drill back into your device settings. When a phone call is received, the connected earbuds will automatically switch to the phone, and ideally, switch back to the previous device after the call ends.

Multipoint took center stage during the pandemic as more people started using their headphones for video calls on their computers but still needed to take voice calls on their phones.

The Sennheiser software update also includes some new functionality for audio quality. According to Sennheiser, it “introduces a high-resolution sound mode” via the aptX Adaptive codec. However, this seems at odds with the capabilities of the earbuds when they launched — the Momentum True Wireless 3 have always possessed Qualcomm’s 24-bit-capable hi-res codec, so we’ve reached out to Sennheiser for clarification on this question.

To get these latest features on your earbuds, make sure you’ve downloaded the most recent version of the Sennheiser Smart Control app (version 4.1.5 or higher) from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Once installed, use the app to check for a firmware update. The latest firmware is version 2.10.19 or higher.

