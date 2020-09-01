We’re big Sennheiser fans here at Digital Trends, so it’s great to see that the renowned audio company is lowering the price you need to spend to get a set of its true wireless earbuds. The new CX 400BT launched today for $200 and will be available in stores and online on September 15.

Available in black or white, the CX 400BT sport the same 7mm drivers that Sennheiser used in the $300 Momentum True Wireless 2, which ought to give them excellent sound quality. In fact, we rated the Momentum True Wireless 2 as having the best sound of any true wireless earbuds we’ve reviewed.

Our only complaint with that model was their price and their bulk. While the CX 400BT don’t look any sleeker than their siblings, they’re considerably less expensive.

For the lower price of $200, you’re still getting seven hours of battery life per charge, but the maximum playtime when you include their charging case capacity is 20 hours vs. the Momentum’s 27 hours. The touch controls are customizable via the Sennheiser Smart Control app and give you access to either Siri or Google Assistant.

Unlike the Momentum, the CX 400BT do not offer active noise cancellation (ANC) and there’s no mention of a hear-through mode for piping in outside sounds. There is background noise cancellation for phone calls, however, according to Sennheiser’s press release.

There’s also no mention of an IP rating for dust or water resistance, but we’re guessing they can probably withstand some sweat if you intend to use them at the gym.

With support for aptX as well as AAC and SBC codecs, we’re hopeful these new, more affordable true wireless earbuds live up to the Momentum True Wireless 2 in terms of sound quality.

We’ll let you know as soon as we get them in for a review.

