Sennheiser’s CX Sport in-ears are tough enough to keep up with your daily run

True wireless earbuds might be great for some things, but if you’ve ever tried a pair, you’ve probably noticed that they aren’t ideal for your daily run. Sennheiser’s CX Sport in-ear Bluetooth headphones, the company’s latest in the CX line, aren’t fully wireless, but they are tough as nails and probably won’t fall out of your ears like your AirPods do.

“For many, headphones are a true workout essential. We have designed the CX Sport to deliver everything athletes need to get the most out of their workout session — great sound, secure fit and a robust but lightweight design,” Marcel Salzmann, Sennheiser product manager, said in a statement. To that end, the CX Sport headphones are both sweat- and-splash resistant, so you don’t need to worry about going for a run in the rain.

Fit is everything when it comes to in-ears, so Sennheiser has included four sizes of ergonomic ear adapters to make sure that not only do the CX Sport fit, but remain comfortable and sound great as well. The headphones include a cable that is meant to run either behind your head or in front of you, but you don’t want this to aid in pulling them out of your ears, so an included cable organizer helps you keep the cable at the perfect length, while an optional clip will secure them to your shirt.

Sennheiser’s CX Sport headphones feature Bluetooth 4.2 and aptX for the clearest sound possible over Bluetooth, with Qualcomm aptX low latency to keep everything in sync when you’re watching a video. The headphones feature multi-connection capability, allowing them to stay connected to two devices at once, while the handy three-button remote lets you manage volume, playback, and calls.

When it comes to battery life, Sennheiser claims up to six hours of playback time on a single charge, though factors like overall volume will impact this number. A short 10-minute charge will get you another hour of playback time, and the headphones can be fully charged in around 1.5 hours.

The CX Sport in-ear Bluetooth headphones retail for $130 and can be purchased now via the Sennheiser website. They will bedome available worldwide in June. If these aren’t quite your style, take a look at our list of the best headphones you can buy.