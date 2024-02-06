The Sennheiser Momentum 4, an amazing pair of wireless headphones that are among the best in the market right now, are currently available from Best Buy with an $80 discount that pulls their price down from $380 to an even $300. We don’t expect this bargain to last long though, as there’s a lot of interest in these headphones, so it may already be too late to pocket the savings if you decide to delay your purchase to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Momentum 4

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are wireless headphones that offer premium music quality with the Sennheiser Signature Sound, active noise cancellation with an adjustable transparency mode whenever you want to listen to your surroundings without having to take them off, and crystal-clear phone calls by using its four digital beamforming microphones that promise high-quality voice pick-up and suppress wind noise. The wireless headphones will automatically pause and resume playback when you take them off and on, and they also have an automatic on/off function when you pick them up and when they’re not in use for 15 minutes. A touch interface at the right earcup of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 lets you easily access controls for your music playback, ANC, phone calls, and digital assistants.

Our comparison between the Sennheiser Momentum 4 versus Sony WH-1000XM5 — both of which are featured in our roundup of the best headphones — lists several advantages of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 over the likewise popular Sony WH-1000XM5. These include a slightly more comfortable design with their well-cushioned earpads and well-measured clamping force, twice the battery life at up to 60 hours with ANC activated, and better audio quality with an enjoyable sound signature.

If you’re thinking about taking advantage of headphone deals, you can’t go wrong with Best Buy’s offer for the Sennheiser Momentum 4. These wireless headphones, which are originally priced at $380, are down to $300 following an $80 discount from Best Buy. Time is probably running out on this bargain though, as the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are extremely well-reviewed, so if you want to get the wireless headphones for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to complete your purchase for them as soon as possible.

