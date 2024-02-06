 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones are $80 off right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

The Sennheiser Momentum 4, an amazing pair of wireless headphones that are among the best in the market right now, are currently available from Best Buy with an $80 discount that pulls their price down from $380 to an even $300. We don’t expect this bargain to last long though, as there’s a lot of interest in these headphones, so it may already be too late to pocket the savings if you decide to delay your purchase to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Momentum 4

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are wireless headphones that offer premium music quality with the Sennheiser Signature Sound, active noise cancellation with an adjustable transparency mode whenever you want to listen to your surroundings without having to take them off, and crystal-clear phone calls by using its four digital beamforming microphones that promise high-quality voice pick-up and suppress wind noise. The wireless headphones will automatically pause and resume playback when you take them off and on, and they also have an automatic on/off function when you pick them up and when they’re not in use for 15 minutes. A touch interface at the right earcup of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 lets you easily access controls for your music playback, ANC, phone calls, and digital assistants.

Our comparison between the Sennheiser Momentum 4 versus Sony WH-1000XM5 — both of which are featured in our roundup of the best headphones — lists several advantages of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 over the likewise popular Sony WH-1000XM5. These include a slightly more comfortable design with their well-cushioned earpads and well-measured clamping force, twice the battery life at up to 60 hours with ANC activated, and better audio quality with an enjoyable sound signature.

Related

If you’re thinking about taking advantage of headphone deals, you can’t go wrong with Best Buy’s offer for the Sennheiser Momentum 4. These wireless headphones, which are originally priced at $380, are down to $300 following an $80 discount from Best Buy. Time is probably running out on this bargain though, as the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are extremely well-reviewed, so if you want to get the wireless headphones for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to complete your purchase for them as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Delivered for the Super Bowl: This 65-inch Sony OLED TV is $600 off
Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.

There's not long left until the Super Bowl but there are still some great TV deals around so that you can watch the game in style. One major highlight is being able to buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV for just $1,700 from Best Buy, saving $600 off the regular price of $2,300. While it's still not exactly cheap, it is a huge discount on a highly sought-after TV.

As with all the best TV deals, we can't guarantee how long this TV will stay at this price. It's one of the best around and it was previously part of a brief sale by Best Buy, meaning it's staying well-priced for longer than we expected. The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED is truly something special and that goes for far more than just watching the Super Bowl. Here's what to expect when you buy the A80L today.

Read more
This 150-inch Epson 4K projector is $500 off for the Super Bowl
The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 playing a football game.

If Super Bowl LVIII is the perfect reason to buy a premium 4K projector for your home, then check out this offer from Best Buy for the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 4K projector. From an original price of $3,500, it's been slashed by $500 to $3,000 -- it's still not cheap, but it's going to be worth it for watching the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers go to battle in the championship match. The big game is just several days away though, so if you want to get the projector delivered to your doorstep in time, you need to make the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 4K projector
The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 4K projector will bring Super Bowl LVIII to life in the comfort of your own living room, as it can project the big game on a screen size from 80 inches to 50 inches -- and it can do so at just inches away from the wall because it's an ultra-short throw projector. That means you don't need to go through a lot of adjustments when setting up the home theater projector, which supports 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and comes with true three-chip 3LCD technology that enables 4,000 lumens of color and white brightness for the ability to watch even in bright rooms.

Read more
These sweat-resistant Anker wireless earbuds are discounted to $20
The Anker Soundcore Life Note C wireless earbuds with droplets of water on them.

The Anker Soundcore Life Note C wireless earbuds, which are already pretty affordable at their original price of $40, are down to half that at just $20 from Walmart. If you want cheap wireless earbuds that will give you amazing value for money, they're a highly recommended option, but if you want to enjoy the $20 in savings, you're going to have to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible. There's no telling how long this bargain will last, and once it's gone, we're not sure when it will return.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore Life Note C wireless earbuds
The Anker Soundcore Life Note C wireless earbuds are relatively affordable, but they share a lot of similarities with the best true wireless earbuds. First and foremost, they're excellent for listening to music while you're working out or jogging outside because they have an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance, so they won't easily get damaged. They can run for 8 hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 32 hours if you include the juice from their charging case.

Read more