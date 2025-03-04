 Skip to main content
We gave these Sennheiser Buds an 8 out of 10 — they’re on sale

Wireless earbuds and headphones are worn by just about everyone these days, especially those of us looking for peace of mind in the workplace or while we’re commuting to the office via subway. Noise-canceling audio is hard to live without, and brands like Sennheiser are responsible for some of the best ANC buds on the market. In fact, we came across a fantastic offer on Sennheiser earbuds while vetting Best Buy deals:

Right now, when you purchase the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Earbuds, you’ll only wind up paying $200. The full MSRP on this model is $300. We tested these earbuds back in March 2024, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “Sennheiser fans have a lot to love in the Momentum True Wireless 4.”

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4

Our audio expert, Simon Cohen, also praised the Momentum True Wireless 4 Earbuds for their all-day comfort and fit, top-shelf audio quality, and strong ANC capabilities. As for the latter, Sennheiser went with an adaptive ANC system that can be fine-tuned in the Sennheiser iOS and Android app. Say goodbye to pesky engine noise, workplace chatter, and HVAC hum. And thanks to beamforming mics, the Momentum True Wireless 4 do a nice job at capturing your voice during phone calls.

As for sound quality, the SMTW4 features excellent low-end performance, so kick drums, bass, and other rhythmic details get the kinetic punch they deserve. The buds do a solid job with treble and midrange articulation, too, but you’ll also be able to hop into the Sennheiser app to customize the sound profile. On a full charge, the SMTW4 should last just over 7 hours, and a fully charged case provides 30 total playback hours. These earbuds also come in four patterns, including a new Denim option!

We wish this sale would stick around forever, but chances are these earbuds will be back to full price before we know it. So, today might be the best (and only) day to save this much. Take $100 off the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Earbuds when you purchase today. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best headphone deals and the best Bose headphone deals for even more discounts on top audio tech.

