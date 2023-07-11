 Skip to main content
Now’s a great time to buy Shokz Bone Conduction Headphones

Jennifer Allen
By
A runner wearing the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones.

While Prime Day headphone deals usually focus on more conventional headphones, we have spotted Prime Day deals that are a good option for those that want bone-conduction headphones. Over at Amazon, you can save big on the Shokz OpenRun Mini and the Shokz OpenRun Pro. The Mini variant is usually priced at $130 but is down to $90 today, while the Shokz OpenRun Pro are down to $125 from $180. Big savings for both, we’re here to take you through what you need to know. After all, both headphones are at their lowest price this year so you won’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Shokz OpenRun

The best bone conduction headphones offer something different from the usual best headphones. They work by sending sound directly through the bones in your head, leaving your ear canals open to outside sounds. That way, if you’re running or cycling, you can still hear the traffic nearby.

Shokz makes some of the best with the OpenRun Pro topping our list of bone-conduction headphones. In the case of the Shokz OpenRun Pro, you get Shokz’s best fit yet giving you a much comfier fit than the best true wireless earbuds because these aren’t going inside your ear. You get premium audio delivered through your cheekbone, outperforming the earlier Aftershokz Aeropex bone-conducting headphones. There’s also a lightweight, wraparound titanium frame that keeps them stable no matter how intense training gets. Up to 10 hours of battery life is promised with a quick 5-minute charge giving back 1.5 hours if you forgot to charge them fully. The OpenRun Pro also offers superior bass with incredible depth thanks to two added bass enhancers. An IP55 rating keeps your headphones safe no matter how sweaty things get.

Alternatively, there’s the Shokz OpenRun Mini which is smaller so it suits smaller heads better. It has a 0.83-inch shorter band size but still offers similar features to the Pro. You get 8 hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge giving back 1.5 hours. There’s still outstanding sound quality while the headphones are IP67 rated to avoid any worries about moisture. Comfy, they’re great for smaller heads.

Whichever Shokz bone conduction headphones you go for, you’ll be delighted with the results. For an active lifestyle, they’re often far more convenient than regular earbuds or headphones. The Shokz OpenRun Mini is usually priced at $130 but has been reduced to $90 today, while the Shokz OpenRun Pro are down to $125 from $180. Buy them today before the Prime Day deals end very soon.

