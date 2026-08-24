Shokz OpenFit Air 2 swaps touch controls for pressure buttons to prevent accidental taps

If you’ve ever accidentally paused your music mid-sprint because the sweat set off the touch controls, Shokz has a fix. The company just unveiled the OpenFit Air 2, its lightest earhook earbuds yet, and the standout change is how you actually control them.

Shokz ditched touch controls entirely in favor of pressure-sensitive buttons, a small tweak that solves an annoying problem for anyone who works out with earbuds.

Why do pressure controls matter here?

Touch controls sound sleek, but they’re notoriously finicky during workouts. Sweat, stray hair, or even a rogue raindrop can trigger a phantom tap and disrupt your music. Shokz’s pressure-sensitive buttons require an actual press to register, cutting down on those accidental inputs significantly. It’s a simple engineering choice, but it directly targets a frustration a lot of runners and gym-goers know well.

What else makes these earbuds worth a look?

Beyond controls, the OpenFit Air 2 weighs just 7.2 grams per earbud, making it the lightest earhook product Shokz has ever built. That’s lighter than Nothing’s Ear Open and Shokz’s own pricier OpenFit Pro. Shokz is also pitching it as a budget-friendly step down from its flagship OpenFit 2, giving shoppers a more affordable way into the lineup.

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The charging case shrank by 10.5%, and the whole package is nearly 20% lighter than the previous generation. Sound comes from Shokz’s Bassphere dual driver system paired with OpenBass 2.0 for richer low end, while a 30 degree angled speaker and DirectPitch tech help cut sound leakage.

You get up to 8 hours of battery per charge, 36 hours total with the case, plus Bluetooth 6.1 and IP55 water resistance. One tradeoff worth noting is that noise cancellation is reserved for the pricier OpenFit Pro.

The Shokz OpenFit Air 2 launches August 27 for $129.95, right alongside the bone conduction Shokz OpenRun Air 2, giving you two lighter, more affordable open ear options at once.