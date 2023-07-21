 Skip to main content
These Shokz bone conduction headphones can be yours for $60 today

The bone conduction technology that you’ll find in wireless headphones like the Shokz OpenMove present an interesting alternative to traditional headphone deals. If you’re interested, they’re currently on sale from Amazon with a 25% discount that slashes their price from $80 to just $60. That’s $20 in savings, but you may miss it if you don’t pounce on the offer right away. We’re not sure how much time is left on the bargain, but you’ll have to proceed with the purchase immediately to make sure that you get it.

Why you should buy the Shokz OpenMove bone conduction wireless headphones

After a rebrand following the success of the Aftershokz Aeropex, Shokz is even better than ever with products like the Shokz OpenRun Pro for running and biking and the Shokz OpenSwim for swimming and other watersports. They’re both included in our roundup of the best bone conduction headphones, and then there’s the Shokz OpenMove, which is designed for everyday usage such as for jogging and during your commutes. The wireless headphones are kept in place with a wraparound titanium frame, but not into your ears — bone conduction technology sends sound directly through the bones in your head, leaving your ears open so that you’re always aware of what’s happening around you

The Shokz OpenMove bone conduction wireless headphones promise all-day comfort, as there will be nothing inside your ear canals or covering your ears. They also offer a battery life of up to six hours on a single charge, which should be enough time for you to find an opportunity to recharge them. The Shokz OpenMove come with an IP55 rating for water resistance, so they won’t get damaged when it suddenly rains while you’re outside or during sweaty workouts.

There are lots of reasons to pick up the Shokz OpenMove bone conduction wireless headphones over other types of headphones and earbuds. On top of those is this $20 discount from Amazon, which reduces their price to a more affordable $60 from $80 originally. You’re going to miss this chance to get them at 25% off if you keep delaying your purchase though, so it’s highly recommended that you buy the Shokz OpenMove bone conduction wireless headphones as soon as you can.

