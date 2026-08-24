Shokz OpenRun Air 2 brings USB-C charging, 10-hour battery life and upgraded bone-conduction design

Shokz just gave its bone-conduction lineup a serious refresh. The company unveiled the OpenRun Air 2, a lighter, more compact sports headphone built for runners, cyclists, and anyone who wants to stay aware of their surroundings during workouts. It swaps the old proprietary charging cable for USB-C, bumps battery life to 10 hours, and reworks the fit to feel almost invisible on your ears.

OpenRun Air 2 launches August 27 for $129.95 in Black and Ice Blue, giving budget-conscious runners a lighter way to stay open-eared.

What’s new with the OpenRun Air 2’s design and battery?

The headline change here is size. OpenRun Air 2 is over 9% smaller than the original OpenRun and weighs just 26.4 g, making it one of the lightest bone-conduction headphones made by Shokz. Redesigned ear hooks follow the natural curve of your ear to spread pressure more evenly, while a forward-shifted center of gravity cuts down on bounce mid-run.

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A durable memory alloy frame keeps everything flexible but secure, and the headphones come in two sizes so you can dial in your fit. Battery life jumps 25% over the original, now hitting 10 hours per charge, with a 5-minute quick charge delivering up to 2 hours of playback.

How do the sound and durability hold up?

Shokz upgraded the internals too. OpenRun Air 2 runs on PremiumPitch 3.0, an all-metal dual-coil, dual-reed driver aimed at richer bass and clearer vocals. You can fine-tune your sound through the Shokz app, which offers four EQ presets plus two custom slots.

An IP67 rating protects against sweat and rain, and dual microphones with AI-powered noise reduction should keep your calls clearer in windy conditions. If you want the brand’s most premium sports headphone experience instead, Shokz still points to the OpenRun Pro 2 as its flagship pick for frequent trainers.