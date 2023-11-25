These Shokz bone conduction headphones are $80 off right now

We’re in the valley between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, meaning great deals continue to appear (or, at the least, continue) on the daily. For example, we’re seeing the Shokz OpenRun Pro being discounted down to $100, which is $80 less than their original $180. They’re a unique style of headphones, bone conduction, that don’t need to go into the ear to work well. This makes them particularly suitable for outdoor sport, where you need to be able to hear your surroundings at all times. You can check them out yourself by tapping the button below, or get more info about bone conduction headphones and the Shokz OpenRun Pro by reading on.

Why you should buy the Shokz OpenRun Pro

The first thing to consider about the Shokz OpenRun Pro is their very nature. As bone conduction headphones, the style will feel totally different to you than what you are used to. When we explained bone conduction headphones, we explained that this style of headphones sends vibrations directly through the cheekbones and into the inner ear. They function similarly to cochlear implants, which help some hard of hearing people hear better, and might be better for some people with hearing loss. For everybody else, their open nature makes them essentially the opposite of noise-canceling headphones, letting the entire world in as you listen to your music.

Then what about the Shokz OpenRun Pro, in particular? They are considered the best bone conduction headphones, due to their strong frame and comfortable fit. The Shokz OpenRun Pro’s band is a tough titanium and fits snugly, but not uncomfortably, around the back of the head. This allows for the perfect level of snugness, strong enough to transmit vibrations to the inner ear but not so tight as to hurt. If you are an athlete, you’ll also appreciate their IP55 dust and water (i.e. sweat) resistance.

Don't Miss:

Once again, for this deals holiday you can get the Shokz OpenRun Pro for just $100. That’s $80 less than the usual $180 that you would find them at when not on sale. As this point, it seems about equally possible that this deal will end past Cyber Monday or continue on for the extended holiday period, we can’t really be sure. We do know, however, that the only way to lock in this deal is to buy now. Simply tap the button below to find this Best Buy deal on their website.

Editors' Recommendations