If you’re looking at retailer’s 4th of July sales for headphone deals, here’s a unique device that may catch your attention — the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones, which are on sale for $140 from Best Buy following a $40 discount on their original price of $180. The hours are counting down until the end of this offer, but you wouldn’t want to wait until the last minute before you make the purchase because there’s also a risk that stocks run out before then. If you don’t want to miss this bargain, buy the bone conduction headphones as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Shokz OpenRun Pro

The Shokz OpenRun Pro sit on top of our list of the best bone conduction headphones, continuing the brand’s success after the Aftershokz Aeropex. If you’re uncomfortable with the clunky headband of traditional headphones and you don’t like how wireless earbuds sit inside your ear canal, bone conduction headphones like the Shokz OpenRun Pro present a solution. Bone conduction technology delivers your music through your cheekbone, which leaves your ears open for your comfort and lets you stay aware of your surroundings. The Shokz OpenRun Pro’s titanium frame is durable and lightweight, and it stays in place even during intense exercises.

With a battery life of 10 hours and a quick 5-minute charge replenishing 1.5 hours of usage, the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones will stay operational during long commutes and training sessions, and with their IP55 rating for water resistance, they won’t get damaged by sweaty workouts and sudden rainfall. Taking calls with the Shokz OpenRun Pro will be crystal clear, as they’re equipped with a dual noise-canceling microphone.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones are more than just a gimmick, as they provide an experience that can rival the best headphones. If you’re interested, you can get them for a discounted price of $140 from Best Buy’s 4th of July sale, for savings of $40 on their sticker price of $180. There’s not much time left on the offer, so you’re going to have to act quickly if you want to get the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones for this cheaper price.

