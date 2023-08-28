These Shokz Bone Conduction Headphones are $40 off today

Headphone deals tend to focus on earbuds and traditional headphones but there’s one huge field that often gets overlooked — bone conduction headphones. Right now, Amazon has filled that gap with $40 off the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones. They’re perfect for runners and any other kind of outdoor activity as they allow you to hear important environmental sounds like traffic without missing out on your music either. Usually priced at $180, the Shokz OpenRun Pro are down to $140 and we’re here to tell you why the 22% discount makes them so tempting.

Why you should buy the Shokz OpenRun Pro

Topping our look at the best bone conduction headphones, you can’t go wrong with the Shokz OpenRun Pro. The headphones offer an open-ear bud-free design. You simply place them on your head so that sound can be conducted via your temporal bones. It sounds a little out there, but you’ll be amazed how well premium audio can be delivered through your bones. It’s a different kind of experience from the best headphones but one that works well for when you’re exploring the great outdoors as you’re always aware of your surroundings.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro offer an improved connection compared to previous models and traditional earbuds. Engineered with Shokz TurboPitch technology, you get clear sound, powerful volume, and rich bass too. Two added bass enhancers help with situational awareness and assisting how things sound. The lightweight wraparound titanium frame feels good on your head and won’t wobble even during intense workout sessions.

Overall, the Shokz OpenRun Pro have 10 hours of battery life so they’re ideal even for marathon runners or those spending all day adventuring. A quick five-minute charge also gives back 1.5 hours of battery life so they’re perfect for when you’re in a rush and you’ve forgotten to recharge earlier. They are also IP55 water resistant and have dual noise-canceling microphones to ensure you can take a call while on the move — and clearly too.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro are normally priced at $180. Over at Amazon right now, you can buy them for $140 so you save 22% or $40 off the usual price. If you’ve been looking for headphones to suit your runs, these are perfect for you. Check them out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations