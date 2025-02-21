 Skip to main content
Grab these Shokz bone conduction headphones while they’re $70 off

If you’re looking at headphone deals and true wireless earbuds deals and nothing has caught your attention so far, you may want to try something out of the ordinary. Check out the Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini bone conduction headphones, which are on sale from Until Gone with a 39% discount. From their original price of $180, they’re down to a more affordable $110. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires though, so you better hurry with your purchase if you want the $70 in savings.

Why you should buy the Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini bone conduction headphones

The Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini is the more compact version of the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2, and they’re both made by the brand that dominates our list of the best bone conduction headphones. The Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini is designed for all-day comfort with the brand’s signature open-ear design — they won’t be clamping down on your head like other headphones, and they won’t be plugging your ears like wireless earbuds. But how do bone conduction headphones work? They use transducers to send vibrations through your cheekbones, delivering sound directly to your inner ear. As such, they prevent damage to your eardrum, which is very sensitive to wear and tear from loud volumes coming from traditional headphones.

You’ll enjoy crisp and clear audio from the Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini because they’re equipped with two bass enhancers and the brand’s PremiumPitch 2.0 technology. They can run for up to 10 hours on a single charge, and 5 minutes of charging will give you 1.5 hours of listening time. The wraparound titanium frame promises stability and durability, and the bone conduction headphones also have an IP55 rating so they won’t get damaged by sudden rainfall or sweaty workouts.

For those who want to try bone conduction headphones, you’re going to want to take advantage of Until Gone’s offer for the Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini. They’re on sale at 39% off, which slashes their price from $180 to only $110. We’re not sure if the $70 discount will still be available by tomorrow though, so if you’re interested in this bargain, you need to push forward with the transaction as soon as you can. Buy the Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini bone conduction headphones right now while the savings are still online.

