Prime Day 2023 officially has a date at last. Set to start July 11 and run through July 12, there’s not long to wait until big savings across the board. So, what do you do if you need or want new AirPods? Should you dip into the wealth of AirPods deals going on or are you better off waiting to see what Prime Day AirPods deals are going on? If you can’t decide and don’t know what to do, we’re here to help answer that quandary.

Simply put, if you can wait, you should. There’s simply no harm in waiting until Prime Day to see what headphone deals are around at the time. A lot of items will be cheaper during Prime Day and it’s incredibly unlikely that anything will be more expensive than they are now.

Obviously, this is assuming that new AirPods isn’t an essential purchase. If you’re looking to upgrade existing headphones or earphones, definitely wait until July 11 to see how you can save. Prime Day often has great offers on earphones and AirPods in particular. What do you do if your AirPods have just died or you’ve just lost them? Well, if you absolutely need them now so you don’t get bored on your runs or commute, we’ve found the cheapest deals currently available at Amazon.

Amazon is generally pretty good at discounting all things Apple and AirPods-flavored throughout the year. For instance, you can buy the for just $99 today, saving you $30 off the regular price. The AirPods rely on a Lightning cable-based charging case rather than a wireless charging case, but you get a one-tap setup, Siri support, and more than 24 hours of battery life via the charging case.

Alternatively, there’s the temptation of the down to $160 from $169. Sure, it’s a very small discount but we were super impressed by the Apple AirPods (3rd generation) when we reviewed them. Again, there’s a Lightning case for charging but you get the benefits of personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so the audio sounds better. Up to six hours of listening time and more than 30 hours via the charging case is useful too. Granted, these may be discounted further come Prime Day given it’s a modest price cut at the moment, but we’re assuming you need them right now.

Some of the best wireless earbuds around are 10% off with the down to $225 from $249. With great active noise cancellation, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are fantastic for every occasion offering rich and powerful sound.

Finally, there’s one of the best headphones, the Apple AirPods Max. They’re down to with an extra $27 coming off at checkout so they cost $450 saving you $99. Will they get even cheaper this Prime Day? With this deal, we’re not so sure as it is a genuinely great price for these premium headphones.

Still, whatever the temptation, it’s a smart move to wait until Prime Day hits on July 11. Amazon tends to be a strong candidate for great Apple deals and it seems likely we’ll see good discounts on AirPods in a few weeks. However, if you can’t wait, check out the cheapest deals around today. (But try to resist)

