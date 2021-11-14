Now that it’s November, that can only mean one thing: It’s time to start thinking about the best Black Friday deals! Yes, it does feel a bit early to be discussing it, given that Black Friday is still a few weeks away (we’ll explain why below), but trust us — it’s not too early if you want to grab one of the best Black Friday headphone deals, and especially if you’re looking for one of the best Bose Headphone deals, including Bose 700 deals.

But before we get into why you should consider the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 this holiday, check out the deals at these three major retailers:

View Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deals at Amazon

View Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deals at Best Buy

View Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deals at Walmart

Black Friday is the best time to buy the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — but shop early deals

Bose products like the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 don’t go on sale very often, but when they do, it’s usually on Black Friday. Ordinarily, you could wait until Black Friday itself to shop for these great headphones, but this year we recommend shopping earlier if you can. That’s because 2021 is shaping up to be unlike any other shopping year. Ongoing problems with the worldwide supply chain for products like electronics have been playing havoc with inventory levels and shipping times.

This means that a lot of in-demand products like these Bose headphones could be in short supply, or, you may find that your online purchase won’t actually ship until after the holidays. So unless you’re buying them for yourself, it may make sense to grab a great deal today and know that your product will arrive on time, instead of waiting for a better price.

That said, if you’re worried about price drops, consider some of the Black Friday price guarantees that exist at some retailers. These policies ensure that should a price go down after you buy, you’ll receive a refund for the difference in price.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 were priced at $399 for most of 2020. But late that year and throughout most of 2021, you’ve been able to get them for $379, with one or two occasions when they’ve dipped as low as $299. Amazon also carries renewed Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $329.

Why buy the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700?

Bose earned itself a reputation for making the best noise-canceling headphones years ago (in fact, it created the category) and you won’t find better noise cancellation for the price than the company’s flagship Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. They’re also some of the most comfortable headphones you can buy — very lightweight and extremely well padded on both the headband and the ear cushions.

Sound quality is typical Bose: Clear and detailed and with a tendency to emphasize the higher frequencies, which creates an exciting, high-energy sound signature. They’ll complement any genre of music, though bass lovers may want to look at some other models as this is one area where Bose can be a bit conservative.

With USB-C charging, 20 hours of battery life, and a quick-charge feature (15 minutes will get you an extra two hours of playtime), these headphones can get you through a full day of work or a very long flight without needing to find a power outlet.

Active noise cancellation (ANC) is superb and highly adjustable, with multiple levels of cancellation available. Transparency mode is equally good, with the ability to pipe in the outside world with ease. Touch controls give you the ability to play/pause, track skip, and adjust the volume, and the voice assistant button is compatible with Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Speaking of voice, call quality is also a highlight — the headphones will easily deal with most noisy environments, ensuring your voice is all that your callers hear.

Finally, they come in a zippered protective carry case that has a secret compartment for the USB charging cable and the included 3.5mm analog cable for when you need to plug in instead of going wireless.

Editors' Recommendations