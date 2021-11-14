Should you buy Bose QC35 II headphones on Black Friday 2021?

There are a few names that are synonymous with quality headphones — and Bose is one of them. And that’s why it’s the perfect time to be on the lookout for Bose QC 35 II Black Friday deals. The really cool part, though, is that you probably don’t even need to wait until the big day to find yourself a sweet Bose QC 35 II deal.

View Bose QC 35 deals at Amazon

View Bose QC 35 deals at Best Buy

View Bose QC 35 deals at Walmart

Black Friday is the best time to buy Bose QC 35 II — but shop early deals

There’s no denying that Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year, and it’s when you’re undoubtedly going to find some of the biggest Black Friday headphones deals. (To say nothing of the best Bose headphone deals.) But you don’t even need to wait that long to get yourself a set of Bose QC 35 II at a pretty big discount.

No matter which retailer you’re looking at, we’re already seeing the Bose QC 35 II listed at discounts somewhere around 33%, which is really good for a really good set of wireless noise-canceling headphones.

It’s possible that we might see slightly higher discounts come Black Friday. But it’s also possible that stock or shipping constraints could render any additional savings moot. So we wouldn’t blame anyone if they wanted to go ahead and take advantage of the early Bose QC 35 II deals ahead of Black Friday.

Why buy Bose QC 35 II headphones

Here’s the thing you need to know about the Bose QC 35 II headphones: They’re not the latest model, but they are an update to the QC 35 line. But we’re also not talking about some monumental shift in the technology between these and the new kids on the block. What you’re going to get here is a really good set of wireless cans with some of the best noise-cancellation you can get in this sort of product.

In other words, there’s a reason you see these on the heads of so many frequent fliers. They’re magical on airplanes.

Here’s how we put it in our Bose QC 35 II review:

For the frequent flyer, office worker, and pretty much anyone else who values effective noise canceling above all else, the Bose QC 35 II II are an outstanding choice. Even with a redesigned model with voice optimization on the way, we still highly recommend this pair of excellent noise-canceling headphones.

That’s some seriously high praise for the QC 35 II headphones, and you’d be wise to take advantage of the deals now, or on Black Friday itself.

Editors' Recommendations