A big Black Friday sale on Shure microphones and earbuds just started

Shure Aonic 40 ANC headphones.
Over at Amazon, there’s a huge sale on Shure microphones and earbuds as part of its early Black Friday deals season. Such price cuts mean you can buy earbuds from $89 and microphones from the same price. If you’ve been looking out for Shure related early Black Friday headphones and earbuds deals, this is your chance to save big. There are plenty of options in the sale so the best thing to do is hit the button below to see what’s out there. If you want a little guidance though, keep reading while we take you through our highlights.

What to shop for in the Shure early Black Friday sale

Offering a professional sound isolating experience, the are on sale now at $89 reduced from $125 and ideal if you need great sounding earbuds and you prefer wired buds. They provide detailed sound with enhanced bass that’s perfect for professional monitoring as well as listening to your favorites. Besides offering full-range sound, you also get sound isolating technology that blocks up to 37 dB of noise to eliminate distractions. They fit securely too thanks to an over-the-ear design and customized fit with a choice of foam sleeves.

If you’re an avid content creator, you need the . It’s down to $224 from $311 so you save $87. It’s ideal for live-streaming or recording with the digital stereo condenser microphone working well with both iOS and Android, and coming with a Manfrotto PIXI tripod and a phone clamp and mount. You have full control with multiple stereo width and Polar pattern options, while there’s no wind noise thanks to the included black foam windscreen.

For someone considering some of the best true wireless earbuds, consider the . 28% off means they’re down to $206 from $286. The buds offer clear sound and deep bass along with the ability to block up to 37 dB of noise to eliminate distractions. They’re also sweat and water resistant as well as provide up to 32 hours of battery life making them great all-rounders. A secure fit over the ear means they’re good for more active life too.

These are just a taste of what the Amazon Shure earbuds and microphone sale currently has to offer. If you’re still looking for the perfect accessory for your needs, tap the button below to see the full sale for yourself.

