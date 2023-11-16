 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This splashproof Bluetooth speaker just got a big discount

Albert Bassili
By
Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker Xt
Skullcandy

Headphones are great when you’re jamming on your own or listening to an audiobook, but if you’re with friends or family, you’ll find something that’s a bit more accessible to more folks. That’s where Bluetooth speakers like the Skullcandy Barrel come in; you can all listen to some great music or create a great atmosphere, and it’s even great for playing tabletop RPGs like Dungeons and Dragons. You also don’t have to spend much money to get a good one, as Walmart has a great deal on the Skullcandy Barrel, bringing it down to $79 from $90.

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker Xt

The Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker Xt is a great mid-range, splashproof speaker, and while it won’t find the specific nuances of something like classical music, it’s good enough for most gatherings where it will offer a form of background music. That’s not to say you can’t sit and listen to some great music on it, but if you’re used to something a little more high-end, like the JBL Charge 5, then you might feel that it doesn’t live up to that level. Luckily, it does do bass really well, so if you like listening to bass-heavy music, you’ll be in for a treat!

Even though the Skullcandy Barrel isn’t a high-end speaker, it still has some great premium features, such as the IPX5 rating, which makes it splash-resistant and okay to bring out near a pool or protected under a tarp during rain. You can also pair a bunch of these up together if you want to cover a wider area, up to 99 if you’d like, although you can still create a great stereo experience by using two, and with this deal, it might be worth it. You can also use it as a power bank through one of the USB ports, which can come in handy if you don’t have a power bank on hand.

Related

Overall, the Sullcandy Barrel is a great mid-range speaker with a lot going for it, especially with the nice discount from Walmart, bringing it down to just $79. Of course, if you’d still like something a little different, be sure to check out these other Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals, as well as the general Black Friday deals that are currently ongoing.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
A big Black Friday sale on Shure microphones and earbuds just started
Shure Aonic 40 ANC headphones.

Over at Amazon, there's a huge sale on Shure microphones and earbuds as part of its early Black Friday deals season. Such price cuts mean you can buy earbuds from $89 and microphones from the same price. If you've been looking out for Shure related early Black Friday headphones and earbuds deals, this is your chance to save big. There are plenty of options in the sale so the best thing to do is hit the button below to see what's out there. If you want a little guidance though, keep reading while we take you through our highlights.

What to shop for in the Shure early Black Friday sale
Offering a professional sound isolating experience, the

Read more
Best Sony headphone and earbud Black Friday deals — from $10
Side view of man wearing Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones.

Now is the perfect time to treat yourself to some new Sony headphones or wireless earbuds with many Black Friday deals going on at the moment. Sony is known for providing high quality equipment which sounds like it'd be expensive. However, the firm also makes some great affordable options with many Sony devices also featuring among the best sales right now. If you're looking for awesome Sony headphone and wireless earbud Black Friday deals, you're in luck. We've scoured the internet and found all the best deals and offers so you can simply hit the link below to enjoy a sweet discount.
Best Sony headphone Black Friday deals

Sony makes many of the best headphones you can buy today. Typically, these headphones are comfortable, provide great sound quality, and are even some of the best noise-canceling headphones around too. While many of us might prefer wireless options, others prefer the higher quality levels of wired cans which is why we've featured both kinds below. Sony aren't just about being some of the best wireless headphones but you can trust in its name across the board, regardless of your budget. Look out for the Sony WH range if you're keen to buy some great priced headphones for regular use, or go for the CH range if you need to go cheaper.

Read more
There’s a Black Friday deal on Dyson’s Zone purifying headphones
Dyson Zone worn by two models.

Dyson is known for its bladeless fans and vacuums, but it's a company that's also known for trying out weird and interesting new tech, and one of the latest is the Dyson Zone. It's a combination headphones and air purifier setup for your face, which is certainly interesting, to say the least. Unfortunately, it does cost a pretty penny at a list price of $700, but this Black Friday deal has discounted it to its lowest price ever of just $508 at Amazon. That said, there are only a limited number left, so be sure to pick up a set quickly if you've always been interested in them.

Why you should buy the Dyson Zone
Probably one of the first places to start when it comes to the Dyson Zone is the air purifier, which unfortunately got a bad reputation because the product was released right around the time when everybody was worried about getting sick. The purifier isn't rated to handle things like viruses, and it wasn't meant to, but instead to help deal with the increasingly polluted air that folks might experience in cities. The filter works in two ways: first, by filtering 99% of particulates as small as 0.1 microns, and second, by absorbing the fumes you'd find in almost any city, which it does relatively well.

Read more