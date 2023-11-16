This splashproof Bluetooth speaker just got a big discount

Headphones are great when you’re jamming on your own or listening to an audiobook, but if you’re with friends or family, you’ll find something that’s a bit more accessible to more folks. That’s where Bluetooth speakers like the Skullcandy Barrel come in; you can all listen to some great music or create a great atmosphere, and it’s even great for playing tabletop RPGs like Dungeons and Dragons. You also don’t have to spend much money to get a good one, as Walmart has a great deal on the Skullcandy Barrel, bringing it down to $79 from $90.

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker Xt

The Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker Xt is a great mid-range, splashproof speaker, and while it won’t find the specific nuances of something like classical music, it’s good enough for most gatherings where it will offer a form of background music. That’s not to say you can’t sit and listen to some great music on it, but if you’re used to something a little more high-end, like the JBL Charge 5, then you might feel that it doesn’t live up to that level. Luckily, it does do bass really well, so if you like listening to bass-heavy music, you’ll be in for a treat!

Even though the Skullcandy Barrel isn’t a high-end speaker, it still has some great premium features, such as the IPX5 rating, which makes it splash-resistant and okay to bring out near a pool or protected under a tarp during rain. You can also pair a bunch of these up together if you want to cover a wider area, up to 99 if you’d like, although you can still create a great stereo experience by using two, and with this deal, it might be worth it. You can also use it as a power bank through one of the USB ports, which can come in handy if you don’t have a power bank on hand.

Overall, the Sullcandy Barrel is a great mid-range speaker with a lot going for it, especially with the nice discount from Walmart, bringing it down to just $79. Of course, if you’d still like something a little different, be sure to check out these other Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals, as well as the general Black Friday deals that are currently ongoing.

