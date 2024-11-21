 Skip to main content
Skullcandy Crusher Evo Headphones for 50% off at Best Buy

Early Black Friday deals are truly kicking off with big discounts across all the major retailers you can think of. That’s certainly the case here with the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Headphones, down to $100 at Best Buy. Normally $200, you’re saving a massive $100 or 50% off the regular price, making this one of the best Black Friday deals under $100 at the moment. If you’re keen to get some new headphones for less, read on while we take you through what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Headphones

Skullcandy isn’t a name you’ll see among the very best headphones, but it’s a reliable brand that you’ll see in many stores. With these cans, you get a reasonably strong battery life of 40 hours from a full charge with rapid charge functionality giving back 4 hours of listening time. They promise to be low hassle to use while being built in a robust yet comfortable fashion.

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo Headphones use Skullcandy’s patented Crusher sensory bass technology which provides an immersive and adjustable sensory bass. Via the Skull-IQ app, you can adjust the EQ of the headphones perfectly to your hearing. Sure, it’s not rivalling the best of the best, but it’s a neat touch.

More practical features include ear cup controls that let you can answer or reject calls, adjust volume, skip tracks, and adjust the Crusher Bass. These may not be the best wireless headphones around, but there’s still plenty to like about the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Headphones. The headphones even have built-in Tile finding technology so you can ‘ring’ your headphones if you misplace them, and track them down easily enough. With tracking and fast charge support, we’re thinking the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Headphones are perfect for students who may not be as organized as they’d like to be.

Usually $200, the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Headphones are currently down to $100 for a limited time only at Best Buy. The 50% price cut won’t be around for long, but it’s a sweet start to the Black Friday sales. Check it out now before you miss out.

