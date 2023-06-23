 Skip to main content
These AirPods Pro-shaped wireless earbuds are under $25

A woman wearing the Skullcandy Dime wireless earbuds.

If you simply need super cheap yet stylish-looking earbuds, Best Buy has one of the best headphone deals at the moment. Today, you can buy the Skullcandy Dime 2 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for just $23 saving you $7 off the regular price of $30. The deal lasts just until June 25 so you haven’t got long to decide. We’re confident these are ideal impulse buys if you find yourself regularly losing earbuds or simply want a cheap solution.

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Dime 2 Earphones

Looking a lot like the latest AirPods, the Skullcandy Dime 2 Earphones are a good option for anyone who can’t afford or doesn’t want to spend a lot on earphones. We’re not all seeking out the best wireless earbuds and some of us are prone to easily losing earbuds too.

That’s not to say that the Skullcandy Dime 2 Earphones are and either. They’re true wireless so you don’t even have to contend with a cable between the two earbuds. They’re Skullcandy’s smallest earbuds yet but still offer up to 3.5 hours of listening time with two full charges via the case bringing up the total listening time to 12 hours. That should suit all but the longest of journeys so they’re great for your daily commute, workout sessions, or for your runs or walks.

The Skullcandy Dime 2 Earphones are also water-resistant so they can cope with if it rains or you get exceedingly sweaty. There’s also a built-in microphone so you can receive calls through them. Another sweet feature is built-in Tile finding technology. Any time you misplace these earbuds, you can track them down via the Tile app. It’s really easy to misplace earbuds so this is a nice extra for those who do so often. It’s also the kind of tech that isn’t even guaranteed with more expensive earbuds.

Ideally suited for anyone who needs earbuds at a bargain price, the Skullcandy Dime 2 Earphones are usually $30 but they’re even cheaper now at Best Buy being just $23. You only have until June 25 to decide to make your purchase so if they seem like the right fit for your needs, hit the buy button now before you miss out.

