Skullcandy wireless earbuds have an insane discount today

By
Amazing Deal Skullcandy - Indy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Headphones - True Black
Skullcandy

Over the last decade or so, noise-canceling technology has become a staple of Bluetooth headphones and earbuds. If you’ve been looking for a pair of in-ears to filter out unwanted noise in your home or workspace but don’t want to remortgage the house (some earbuds and headphones are very expensive), brands like Skullcandy are a great middle-ground between entry-level and premium audio. 

As it turns out, the Skullcandy Indy Evo TWS Earbuds are actually on sale this week. Purchase at Woot to score these buds for only $35. The MSRP on this model is $140. That’s a $105 discount!

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Indy Evo TWS Earbuds

Released in 2021, the Skullcandy Indy Evo is a solid pair of midrange earbuds that deliver good sound quality and a comfortable fit for long-wear sessions. You’ll get a few sets of ear tips to choose from to hone in on this best fit for your ear shape. The buds are also IP55 rated for dust and water resistance, which makes them a safe bet for hitting the gym.

Related

The Indy Evo has an ANC system that does an effective job of reducing high and midrange frequencies. Noises like ambient chatter from coworkers and AC hum should sound far quieter, and even some bass-range noise gets filtered out, too; though not to the same extent as a more advanced pair of buds or cans. 

At just about three hours on a full charge, the Indy Evo also delivers less TWS playtime than normal. But just 15 minutes of charge time, in this case, should give you an extra 2.5 hours of playback.

With Woot markdowns, the usual deal is once stock is depleted, you won’t be able to find the product again. So, today might be the last day to take advantage of this markdown. 

Save $105 on the Skullcandy Indy Evo TWS Earbuds when you buy today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best headphone deals, best Bluetooth speaker deals, and best Amazon deals for even more discounts on wearable AV tech! 

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
