Skullcandy may not rank up there in brand recognition with companies like Apple or Sony, but they make several sets of in-ear headphones reminiscent of the Apple AirPods 3, and today you can grab a pair for just $20. The Skullcandy Indy Fuel true wireless earbuds are marked down to this sale price at Woot!, and this deal makes for an impressive savings of $80, as they would regularly set you back $100. Free shipping is available to Amazon Prime members.

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Indy Fuel Wireless Earbuds

While brands like Apple, Sony, and Bose tend to dominate the selections for the best headphones, Skullcandy has a lot to offer with its Indy Fuel true wireless earbuds. They easily compete with the best cheap headphones and earbuds, offering supreme sound that lets you listen to your music the way it was meant to be heard. They provide awesome bass, powerful treble, and sharp, clear audio no matter what kind of content you may be consuming. These are good headphones for students, creators, or anyone looking to subvert the more popular headphone brand names.

The Skullcandy Indy Fuel wireless earbuds are even good headphones when it comes to daily practicality. They offer a great fit, with swappable gel tips to choose from. Battery life is really impressive, with the earbuds themselves getting up to six hours of playback and the included wireless charging case offering another 24 hours. And with rapid charging technology, you can get two hours of play time out of the Skullcandy Indy Fuels with just 10 minutes of charging. These headphones are hard to pass up, but they’re also hard to lose. With Tile tech integration and a free download of the Tile ap, it’s easy to track down either earbud should one go missing.

While it’s not uncommon to catch a deal on some of the best wireless earbuds, this deal on the Skullcandy Indy Fuel true wireless earbuds makes for a sale price that’s hard to come by. Today at Woot! you can grab them for just $20, which is an $80 savings from their regular price of $100. Free shipping is included for Amazon Prime members.

