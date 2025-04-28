 Skip to main content
Skullcandy’s noise-canceling AirPods alternatives are on sale for $100

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Skullcandy Method 360 ANC.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Skullcandy makes exceptional audio devices, including wireless earbuds and headphones. While these affordable in-ear and over-ear products may not be as advanced as other models, you can still expect great sound quality, a comfortable fit, and solid ANC performance. 

You can also expect affordable prices that most of us can wrap our heads around. As it turns out, there’s even a sale this week on a fantastic Skullcandy product: Right now, when you purchase the Skullcandy Method 360 TWS Earbuds, you’ll only pay $100.

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Method 360 TWS Earbuds

We tested the Method 360 not even two weeks ago, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “The Skullcandy Method 360 ANC are nothing short of a gift to Bose fans on a budget.” 

These comfortable in-ears deliver awesome sound quality right out of the box. In fact, Simon compared them favorably to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, which cost $200 more! Expect a good bit of low-end for the default audio setting, plus good articulation for midrange and treble frequencies. 

You’ll also be able to download the SkullIQ app to change audio presets, customize touch controls, as well as a host of other settings and customizations. 

When it comes to ANC performance, the Method 360 do a fine job at deadening loud sounds around you so you can focus on your music and podcasts. You can also expect up to 9 hours of battery life, with an extra 23 hours provided by a fully charged case. 

Save $30 on the Skullcandy Method 360 TWS Earbuds when you purchase today. You may also want to take a look at our lists of the best headphone deals, best Bose headphone deals, and best Bose deals

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
