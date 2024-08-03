 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Skullcandy’s noise canceling earbuds are on sale this weekend

By
Skullcandy Rail in charging case.
Skullcandy / Skullcandy

While Skullcandy headphones tend to be favored by those of us who enjoy rock, metal, and beat-centric music (Skullcandy is big on bass), they sound great when listening to other genres too. Plus, Skullcandy buds and cans deliver exceptional noise canceling that will make you forget how loud the gym can be.

Speaking of which: While we were sorting through Best Buy deals today, we found an amazing offer on a pair of Skullcandy earbuds. Right now, you can purchase the Skullcandy Rail In-Ear Noise Canceling True Wireless Headphones for just $60. At full price, these earbuds (yes they’re earbuds, not headphones) usually cost $100. 

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Rail earbuds

When it comes to active noise canceling, it’s always a good idea to invest in hybrid ANC systems over traditional mic arrays. This is because a hybrid mic configuration will always be working to strike the finest balance between sound extraction and ambient listening, whereas a dedicated ANC system will just work on removing unwanted sounds, with no consideration for noise filtering. With the Skullcandy Rail, you’ll even be able to download the Skullcandy App to fine-tune these ANC settings. 

The Skullcandy Rail buds are very comfortable and simple to pair to a number of Bluetooth devices. Thanks to Bluetooth Multipoint support, you’ll be able to switch back and forth between your phone and laptop without having to manually un-pair and re-pair the earbuds. 

These in-ear titans also sound incredible. As mentioned, you can expect big bass, as well as crisp-clear midrange and treble frequencies. And on a full charge, you can expect up to 27 hours of listening time with ANC disabled, and 38 hours with ANC turned off.

True wireless earbud deals are everywhere these days, but it’s hard to beat the reputation and reliability of a good Skullcandy product. Save $40 when you purchase the Skullcandy Rail In-Ear Noise Canceling True Wireless Headphones at Best Buy. We also have a huge list of headphone deals for you to look at!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Today only: The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is 30% off
Hand holding a Roku Streaming Stick 4K on a grey background.

One of the best ways to add entertainment platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ to a non-smart-TV is with a streaming device. These relatively small gadgets are made by several companies, but one of the O.G. brands of choice is Roku.

Today’s savings take us over to Best Buy, where you’ll be able to score the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $35. While that’s only a $15 markdown from the product’s full price, every little bit counts when one is shopping on a budget.

Read more
Skullcandy’s surprisingly good headphones are down to $65 from $200
Skullcandy Crusher Evo

If you're thinking about buying new headphones but you're on a tight budget, we highly recommend the Skullcandy Crusher Evo, which are currently on sale from Amazon's Woot with a massive 67% discount. From their original price of $199, they're all the way down to just $65, for huge savings of $134. There are still a few days left on this offer, but we highly recommend pushing through with your purchase of the wireless headphones right now if you're interested, as stocks will quickly run out.

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones
They're not made by the usual brands that you see in roundups of the best headphones, but the Skullcandy Crusher Evo are surprisingly excellent, especially considering their discounted price. They don't have active noise cancellation, but they feature the brand's Adjustable Sensory Bass feature that adds a secondary, dedicated bass driver to each earcup for amazing bass levels and awesome sound quality. The Crusher Bass feature may be activated through the headphones' tactile buttons, which will also allow you to answer calls, change tracks, and adjust volume.

Read more
Our pick for the best QLED TV for 2024 has a huge discount today
Samsung QN90C review

Best Buy's is an excellent source for TV deals, and if you don't have time to go through all of the offers, here's our favorite -- the 55-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV for only $900, for savings of $600 on its original price of $1,500. The event will last for a few more days, but it's highly recommended that you complete your purchase right now because there are only limited quantities of the QLED TV that are up for sale. Don't miss this chance to get one for less than $1,000!

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
You won't regret buying the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV as it's our top choice in our roundup of the best QLED TVs. As a QLED TV that promises lifelike colors and incredible brightness, the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV kicks it up a notch further with amazing HDR performance and the powerful Neural Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling that transforms everything that you watch into 4K Ultra HD content. The QLED TV also runs on Samsung's Tizen platform for access to all of the popular streaming services, and it supports the Samsung Gaming Hub so that you can play video games without the need for a console.

Read more