While Skullcandy headphones tend to be favored by those of us who enjoy rock, metal, and beat-centric music (Skullcandy is big on bass), they sound great when listening to other genres too. Plus, Skullcandy buds and cans deliver exceptional noise canceling that will make you forget how loud the gym can be.

Speaking of which: While we were sorting through Best Buy deals today, we found an amazing offer on a pair of Skullcandy earbuds. Right now, you can purchase the Skullcandy Rail In-Ear Noise Canceling True Wireless Headphones for just $60. At full price, these earbuds (yes they’re earbuds, not headphones) usually cost $100.

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Rail earbuds

When it comes to active noise canceling, it’s always a good idea to invest in hybrid ANC systems over traditional mic arrays. This is because a hybrid mic configuration will always be working to strike the finest balance between sound extraction and ambient listening, whereas a dedicated ANC system will just work on removing unwanted sounds, with no consideration for noise filtering. With the Skullcandy Rail, you’ll even be able to download the Skullcandy App to fine-tune these ANC settings.

The Skullcandy Rail buds are very comfortable and simple to pair to a number of Bluetooth devices. Thanks to Bluetooth Multipoint support, you’ll be able to switch back and forth between your phone and laptop without having to manually un-pair and re-pair the earbuds.

These in-ear titans also sound incredible. As mentioned, you can expect big bass, as well as crisp-clear midrange and treble frequencies. And on a full charge, you can expect up to 27 hours of listening time with ANC disabled, and 38 hours with ANC turned off.

True wireless earbud deals are everywhere these days, but it’s hard to beat the reputation and reliability of a good Skullcandy product. Save $40 when you purchase the Skullcandy Rail In-Ear Noise Canceling True Wireless Headphones at Best Buy. We also have a huge list of headphone deals for you to look at!