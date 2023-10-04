 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This deal gets you live TV and a free Fire TV Stick Lite

Noah McGraw
By
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite
Amazon

Sling TV is a great live TV streaming service that can help you cut the cable cord without breaking the bank. Unfortunately, they’re stopping one of our favorite Sling TV deals today. Thankfully, they’re replacing it with another. The deal that’s disappearing: $20 off your first month of Sling Orange or Blue. The new deal: a free Fire TV Stick Lite and $10 off your first month when you sign up for any plan. In terms of total savings, this is even better than the old deal. We have all the details you need to start streaming live TV on the cheap.

Why you should buy Sling TV

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service. It’s unique offer is the ability to choose which types of channels you want to subscribe to, so you don’t have to pay a bunch of money for channels you’ll never watch in a million years. It’s sort of what we’ve been asking traditional cable to do for decades. You can choose between Sling TV Orange, which has sports and family channels; Sling TV Blue, which has news and entertainment channels; or you can subscribe to both. The packages normally cost $40 per month individually, or $55 if you want to subscribe to both. Right now Sling TV has a special offer that gets you your first month of either package for only $30, or both for $45, plus a free Fire TV Stick Lite, which currently retails at Amazon for .

There’s no Sling TV free trial right now, so this is your best option for testing out the service. You can cancel within a month and you’ll only pay for the initial discounted prescription. Plus, there’s nothing in the offer terms that say you can’t keep the First TV Stick Lite if you cancel after your first month.

Related

Right now new Sling TV subscribers can get $10 off their first month and a free Fire TV Stick Lite. If you’re looking for a cheap way to start streaming live TV instead of shelling out big bucks for cable, Sling TV is one of the cheapest and most customizable options. Check it out before the deal switches up again.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Best OLED TV deals: 12 cheap OLED TVs you can buy today (and one expensive one)
55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

OLED TV technology promises unparalleled depth, color, and sharpness. This makes OLED TVs a great option for the centerpiece of your home theater, particularly with how well it performs when you compare OLED and LED TVs against each other. OLED TVs also make for some great savings, as there are frequently a lot of OLED TV deals taking place. This is certainly the case right now, and we’ve rounded up all of the best OLED TV deals available. You’ll need to decide on a model and act quickly, as inventory of the best OLED TVs likely won’t last long with these discounts.
48-inch LG A2 Series OLED 4K TV — $650, was $1,300

If you don’t have the room for a larger TV, this 48-inch OLED TV by LG should make a good option. It has all of the features you could hope to find its larger counterparts, including 4K upscaling, 100% color volume, and of course, that full, lifelike OLED picture quality. It has built-in access to streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and the Apple TV app, and it comes with a Magic Remote that makes it easy to point, click, scroll, or use voice commands to find your favorite content.

Read more
Best 65-inch TV deals: 4K, QLED and OLED TVs on sale
A Vizio 65 inch TV hangs on a living room wall.

If you’ve made your way through our TV sizing guide and have decided a 65-inch TV is the right size for you, now it’s time to focus on some savings. You’ll find various picture technologies among the 65-inch TV deals out there, including QLED and OLED, which each produce some of the best picture quality available. With ample savings available on 65-inch TVs, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you and rounded them all up. Read onward for more details, and act quickly if you see a deal you like. Deals on the best TVs aren’t likely to last long.
Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $350, was $500

The Insignia F30 4K Smart TV has everything on the stat sheet when it comes to an affordable TV, and is a serious consideration if you’re looking for something that can compete with the best 4K TVs for under $500. It has a stunning 4K resolution picture, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharp contrast. This makes movies more immersive and sports more impactful. It also has a range of connectivity ports that make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. And, being a Smart TV, it has modern features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. With the Insignia F30 4K Smart TV also being a Fire TV, it gets you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

Read more
Best 75-inch TV deals: LG, Sony, TCL and more starting at $530
LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

If you’re looking to go big when watching the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more, a 75-inch 4K TV is a great way to do so. You can also save big with a 75-inch 4K TV, as there are a lot of them among the TV deals taking place right now. In fact, we’ve rounded up all of the best 75-inch TV deals you can currently take advantage of, and there’s a lot to choose from. Read onward for more details on how to save on a 75-inch 4K TV, and for some information on which model might be the right one for you.
Onn. 75-Inch Class 4K Frameless Roku Smart TV — $498, was $578

You may be surprised to hear that you can get a TV this large for under $500, but Walmart deals always surprise. This Roku TV can be controlled via remote or the Roku app on your phone, but but also works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. Roku TVs start out with The Roku Channel, which will let you watch certain programming for free and give you paid access to others, but it will also give you access to apps like Netflix or Disney+ if you have a subscription. The Onn. Roku TV streams in 4K and has a 60Hz refresh rate.

Read more