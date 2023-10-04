This deal gets you live TV and a free Fire TV Stick Lite

Sling TV is a great live TV streaming service that can help you cut the cable cord without breaking the bank. Unfortunately, they’re stopping one of our favorite Sling TV deals today. Thankfully, they’re replacing it with another. The deal that’s disappearing: $20 off your first month of Sling Orange or Blue. The new deal: a free Fire TV Stick Lite and $10 off your first month when you sign up for any plan. In terms of total savings, this is even better than the old deal. We have all the details you need to start streaming live TV on the cheap.

Why you should buy Sling TV

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service. It’s unique offer is the ability to choose which types of channels you want to subscribe to, so you don’t have to pay a bunch of money for channels you’ll never watch in a million years. It’s sort of what we’ve been asking traditional cable to do for decades. You can choose between Sling TV Orange, which has sports and family channels; Sling TV Blue, which has news and entertainment channels; or you can subscribe to both. The packages normally cost $40 per month individually, or $55 if you want to subscribe to both. Right now Sling TV has a special offer that gets you your first month of either package for only $30, or both for $45, plus a free Fire TV Stick Lite, which currently retails at Amazon for .

There’s no Sling TV free trial right now, so this is your best option for testing out the service. You can cancel within a month and you’ll only pay for the initial discounted prescription. Plus, there’s nothing in the offer terms that say you can’t keep the First TV Stick Lite if you cancel after your first month.

Right now new Sling TV subscribers can get $10 off their first month and a free Fire TV Stick Lite. If you’re looking for a cheap way to start streaming live TV instead of shelling out big bucks for cable, Sling TV is one of the cheapest and most customizable options. Check it out before the deal switches up again.

