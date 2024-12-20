 Skip to main content
Sling TV celebrates the holidays with a rate increase that goes live today

By

Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Happy holidays! Sling TV got you a present, and it’s a $6-per-month price increase. As we reported last month, today marks the beginning of the new pricing for all of Sling’s packages — Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and the combo Sling Orange and Blue package. Costs per month for the three packages are now $46, $51, and $66, respectively, with half off your first month.

Sling attributes the increase to rising costs of programming “well above the price of inflation.” It also points out “these increases are industry wide” and “Sling continues to be the most affordable option with offerings more than $20 less per month versus other providers.” It’s worth noting that Sling has been adding features throughout 2024, including 4K streaming of major sporting events such as the MLB All-Star Game, postseason, and World Series, the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and the U.S. Open in select major markets.

Still, a price increase is sometimes more than we want to deal with, especially during the holiday season. There are other options for streaming live TV, and if you do want to make the switch, we can show you how to cancel your Sling TV subscription.

It also might be worth re-evaluating if the Sling TV package you’re currently subscribed to is the best Sling TV package for you. The Orange and Blue packages offer a different selection of channels, with Sling Orange including ESPN, ESPN, and ESPN 3 making it a better fit for sports fans, while Sling Blue will deliver your news fix from MSNBC, HLN, and Fox News.

John Higgins
John Higgins
Senior Editor, A/V
John Higgins is the Senior Editor of A/V at Digital Trends, leading the team in coverage of all manner of audio and video.
