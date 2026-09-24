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Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2 is built for smarter earbuds with AI, better ANC, and clearer calls

The new Snapdragon Sound platform can connect earbuds directly to AI services through micro-power Wi-Fi 6E.

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Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound Elite
Qualcomm

Qualcomm has unveiled Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2, its latest audio platform for earbuds, headphones, and other wearables. The chip debuted at Snapdragon Summit 2026 alongside the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 mobile processors. It brings up to twice the AI capability of its predecessor, direct cloud access through micro-power Wi-Fi 6E, and a new set of features built around always-available AI assistants.

Qualcomm says the platform also uses up to 40% less power and takes up 30% less space than the Snapdragon S7 Gen 1 Sound Platform. Since these chips are used in audio products like earbuds, the improvements matter quite a bit.

Your earbuds could talk directly to AI services

Qualcomm sees audio wearables becoming another place where people interact with Personal AI. Its research suggests up to 70% of users want advanced AI features in wearable devices, including real-time translation, contextual assistance, personalized hearing, and other experiences that can be handled through voice.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound Elite Features
Qualcomm

To make those features available without constantly handing requests back to a phone, Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2 adds micro-power Wi-Fi 6E. Compatible earbuds can connect directly to cloud services, giving Snapdragon Sound Apps & Agents access to AI assistants, translation tools, content, and other online services while using far less power than a conventional Wi-Fi connection.

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Qualcomm is also tying Sound Elite Gen 2 into the wider Personal AI system it is building across Snapdragon devices. On phones powered by its latest mobile chips, the company has demonstrated a Personal Scribe system that can learn from messages, emails, and conversations and build a private knowledge graph around the user. Earbuds can then serve as another way to reach that assistant through voice, while cloud access handles services and information that do not need to stay on the phone. Qualcomm has not yet explained exactly how that personal context will move between devices.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound Elite on Earbuds
Qualcomm

AI is also being used to improve the audio itself

The AI hardware is doing more than powering assistants. Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2 introduces fifth-generation Qualcomm ANC, cVc voice processing, and support for advanced multi-microphone setups that can adapt noise cancellation, speech capture, and voice clarity according to the listener and their surroundings.

Qualcomm is keeping familiar Snapdragon Sound features such as aptX Lossless for higher-quality wireless playback and XPAN, which can carry audio over Wi-Fi when a Bluetooth connection is no longer enough. Sound Elite Gen 2 also supports camera-equipped earbuds, giving AI systems access to visual and audio input that can help them understand more about the wearer’s surroundings. The company has not announced when the first commercial products using Sound Elite Gen 2 will arrive.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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