 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Mobile
  4. News

A Redditor got the Google Pixel Buds Pro early — here are their impressions

Arif Bacchus
By

Google’s new Pixel Buds Pro went up for pre-order on July 21 and are set for release later in the month. Yet one Redditor managed to get their pre-order a bit early and took to the platform to share their initial impressions with the world.

With the previous Pixel Buds A-series already in hand for comparison, Redditor u/Linkakox says that after delivery and setup, the Pixel Buds Pro “work really well.” Interestingly enough, they also point out that the Pixel Buds app does not work with the Pixel Buds Pro since it has not been updated yet. Active noise cancellation and Transparency mode features of the Pixel Buds Pro seem to please the Redditor, too.

1 of 5
Pixel Buds Pro with Pixel buds A series
The Pixel Buds Pro case open with earbuds to the side.
someone got their pixel buds pro early 6
The Pixel Buds Pro case open.
Pixel buds a-series case with pro series case

“Transparency mode, I love it too much, you can hear all your surroundings without taking off your Buds [ . . . ] Active noise cancellation works pretty well, they did a good job on it,” writes the Redditor.

What matters most, though, is audio quality. On this topic, Linkakox noted that Pixel Buds Pro seem to be better than the Series-A. Not being an audio expert, the person behind this thread seemed to struggle to explain the differences, saying “I can’t describe it.”

Also provided by the Redditor are some photos of the Pixel Buds Pro retail packaging. The box appears to be slimmer than the Pixel Buds A-series, as it doesn’t come with a USB cable for charging. Linkakox even went as far as to confirm that Google’s new automatic audio switching works well with the Pixel Buds Pro across Windows and Pixel phones.

On the fit of the Pixel Buds Pro, this Redditor believes that the Pixel Buds Pro are not loose in the ear, but mentioned they do feel less secure than the Series-A, which have a signature wingtip for extra support. The newer Pixel Buds Pro are also larger, too, according to the early access review.

This Reddit thread is still evolving and a lot of questions are still being answered by the original poster. Some parts of the Pixel Buds Pro have yet to be explored by this lucky user, though, including the performance of the microphones. So you might want to bookmark the thread and come back to it while you wait for your own Pixel Bud Pros to arrive.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

5 other movies to watch if you liked Nope

A scene from Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

The best 4K TVs for under $500: A premium picture on a budget

Samsung 43-inch AU8000 in a livingroom.

2022’s best TVs for under $1,000

TCL 6-Series 4K Roku TV (2020)

Wordle destroyed my marriage for 20 minutes

Woman holding an iPhone with Wordle.

Here’s what the James Webb Space Telescope will set its sights on next

This landscape of “mountains” and “valleys” speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals for the first time previously invisible areas of star birth.

How long is a Minecraft day?

The sun setting in Minecraft.

How to use Camouflage to hide distractions on your Google Pixel photos

The Google Pixel 6a is a bit smaller than a Pixel 6 Pro but both have Google's Camera app

How to gameshare on an Xbox One

Image of xbox One x console.

How to remove the background from an image

remove the background from an image

I’m a dog person. Here’s what I think of Stray

Stray's cat protagonist standing in front of a neon lit city.

Does the Pixel 6a have a headphone jack? The answer may surprise you

The Google Pixel 6a. We see the back of the phone as it's laying on top a piece of wood.

The best all-in-one computers for 2022

Microsoft Surface Studio 2